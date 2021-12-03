It’s Out In The Open! Millie Bobby Brown Bullies Her Stranger Things Co-Stars

Many of us think that Millie Bobby Brown is the perfect co-star any actor can have. But Noah Schnapp, her co-star on ‘Stranger Things’, has a slightly different opinion. Noah recently revealed that she pulled a major prank on her best friend Noah on the sets of season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’.

The directors of Millie Bobbie Brown have all the best things to say about her. Her professionalism also shows in her career trajectory that has only been going up since she first featured as Eleven in the mystery drama series ‘Stranger Things’. She is a great actress, a thorough professional and works hard for her roles. It seems like she just happens to be the most likeable person on the sets. But a recent report points otherwise. Apparently, she is a serial prankster and one of the most recent victims of her pranks has been none other than Noah Schnapp, her ‘Stranger Things’ co-star.

Noah recently sat down for an interview with PEOPLE where he revealed that he had been the newest victim of her prankster persona, on the sets of the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’. He said that on the final day of shooting the season, Millie got the crew together and bought about 2000 water balloons. Yeah, she went through all that effort just to pull a prank on her favourite co-star. After that, she called Noah to the base camp where she wanted to bid him goodbye. When he reached the spot, she was nowhere to be seen. As it turned out, Noah had walked into a trap. About 30 crew members from the sets barged at Noah with water balloons. Hence, within seconds, Noah was drenched in water.

However, it did not sit well with the costume people on the sets. There was more shooting left for the day and Noah’s costume was messed up. The costume team had to blow dry the costume in order to get the shoot rolling. Needless to say, the entire crew would have been mad at Millie. From Noah’s testimony, it becomes very clear that it must not have been the first time that Millie had pulled off something like that. The 17-year-old actress is known to have good work relations with her cast and crew members. So, it must have been her way to exhibit her affection towards her teammates.

Millie Bobby Brown pranked co-star on ‘Stranger Things’ sets

However, apart from this ‘little hiccup’, the shooting for the entire season went smooth, as Noah recalled during the interview. He also went on to say that this new season has been the best season of the series so far. He added that other than the pleasure of working on such a great project, he bonded with everyone on the sets and had a great time working on the series.

Noah plays one of the key roles as Will Byers in ‘Stranger Things’. Over the course of working on the series for many years, Noah and Millie have become the best of friends. There have been many online posts on their respective social media platforms that testifies their sweet friendship. Their captions and pictures suggest that Millie has found a BFF in Noah and vice versa.

Hence, while this prank was a bit too much as it mildly impacted the shooting schedule of the series, it was clear that Noah did not mind it at all. Them being the best of friends also clarifies that all the behind the scene fun is a part of working on intense shoots like this. This helps the actors keep things light, especially while shooting for a series as dark as ‘Stranger Things’.

The fans are eagerly awaiting the official release date announcement of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4. It is reported that the new episodes will begin streaming in mid-2022.