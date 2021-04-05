Millie Bobby Brown has apparently replaced Emma Watson as Hermione Granger in the latest Harry Potter. Is a new Harry Potter movie in the works?

Millie Bobby Brown is currently undoubtedly the most wanted teen actress in Hollywood. Every project that requires a character she can play never passes by without checking her availability. However, as we wait for her return as Eleven in ‘Stranger Things‘ Season 4, she seems to be focusing on something else. A recent viral video shows Millie Bobby Brown replacing Emma Watson as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter. Fans are freaking out after watching it.

The latest Harry Potter video getting viral on the internet shows Millie Bobby Brown replacing Emma Watson in the role of Hermione Granger.

It’s raining projects for Millie Bobby Brown. In the last couple of years, Millie Bobby Brown has led some of the biggest budget movies. Be it the WB’s “MosterVerse” movies ‘Godzilla: King of Monsters’ (2019), the latest release ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’, or be it Netflix’s fresh take on the Sherlock Holmes world with ‘Enola Holmes’, Millie is everywhere.

Currently, Millie is filming for the latest season of ‘Stranger Things’, in which she plays Eleven, a teenage girl with superhuman abilities. ‘Stranger Things’ is the show which gave Millie’s career a jump start, and that is the show where a majority of her fan-following still waits for her.

There’s a list of upcoming projects starring Millie. Millie will produce and star in Netflix’s fantasy film ‘Damsel’. She is also going to lead the Russo Brothers’ latest announced project ‘The Electric State’.

However, there’s no news of a new Harry Potter movie, and Millie Bobby Brown starring in it. So, what is all the fuss about Millie replacing Emma as Hermione all over the internet?

Brown deep faking as Hermione in the latest Harry Potter video.

The entire internet is going crazy over Millie Bobby Brown as Hermione in the latest Harry Potter video. The craze is totally reasonable, as it’s a fantasy of Millie fans to watch her in that role. Some even claim that if Millie would have been around during that era instead of Emma, she would have been a perfect cast for the role of Hermione.

However, the video is not of Millie getting cast as Hermione in a new Harry Potter project. It is a deep fake video, made by the YouTuber “Jarkan”. As ComicBook reports, the video is a very convincing take on how Millie would have nailed it as Hermione.

Video Credits: Jarkan

Deep fakes have risen to immense popularity lately. Using this machine learning-based technology, a lot of YouTubers have been experimenting with such movie roles, where they experiment and see how totally different stars would look in particular roles.

While there’s no replacement for Emma Watson, Millie looks no less convincing. How do you think Millie Bobby Brown fits the role of Hermione Granger in Harry Potter? Comment your thoughts below.