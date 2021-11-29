Millie Bobby Brown Abandoning Her Stranger Things Co-Stars To Get Her Own Spinoff

‘Stranger Things’ has now aired three huge seasons (with a fourth on the coming), but it appears like Netflix isn’t done with it yet.

While we don’t know much about what the streaming behemoth has in store, there’s a lot we can speculate about. ‘Stranger Things’ has been a smash sensation on Netflix since its debut in 2016. Millie Bobby Brown has been at the centre of that accomplishment. She is now 16 years old and has starred in two popular Netflix projects, with more on the way. It’s understandable that Netflix would want to capitalise on the success of both her and ‘Stranger Things’. It would be more sensible to combine the two for a new project.

Highlights —

Millie Bobby Brown to get her own ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off series

This is going to be a really exciting season for Eleven! – Millie Bobby Brown

When is ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 releasing?

If Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven is your favourite character from Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’, we have some exciting news for you: she may be getting her own spin-off series.

Millie Bobby Brown to get her own ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off series

While a fifth season has yet to be confirmed, it appears like ‘Stranger Things’ will return in some form, with Netflix hinting at spin-offs, including one starring Millie Bobby Brown’s character Eleven.

Video Credits: The Showest

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO, spoke about the show’s future ambitions at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills earlier this week. Speaking to the audience, Sarandos said, “Franchises are good, but what you want are hits”, according to Deadline.

He then reportedly referred to ‘Stranger Things’ as “a franchise in the making”, before hinting at “spin-offs.” According to Deadline, there has been “talk” of Millie Bobby Brown “taking the lead” in an extension of the ‘Stranger Things’ universe under her own Netflix deal.

Related: After Perfecting Acting, Millie Bobby Brown Wants To Be A Businesswoman

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 has yet to be confirmed by Netflix, but the show’s creators have stated that there will be more to come.

Millie Bobby Brown abandoning her ‘Stranger Things’ co-stars to get her own spinoff

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter showrunners and executive producers Matt and Ross Duffer previously revealed, “Season four won’t be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story”.

This is going to be a really exciting season for Eleven! – Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown discussed filming season 4 with the Cosmopolitan UK, revealing the best and worst aspects of the new season.

Video Credits: Stranger Universe

“We were definitely saddened to have to wait to start shooting season 4, but at the same time, completely appreciated that it was necessary in order to ensure everyone’s safety because of the pandemic”, she explained.

Related: Millie Bobby Brown Is The Most Special And Favourite Child Actor On Stranger Things

As for the best? “I feel lucky that we were able to go back to work when we did. The best thing about shooting this season is having the opportunity to return to this character I love so much. This is going to be a really exciting season for Eleven!”

When is ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 releasing?

Filming has been officially wrapped. “We just finished last week … yeah we’re done”, said Noah Schnapp (Will) in an interview shared by fan account “Stranger Things Spoilers” back in September. “We’ve been filming forever. And we’re finally done. They’re putting together another teaser.”

BREAKING: The filming for #StrangerThings4 will be completed this summer. pic.twitter.com/2Yyu9XbwD7 — Stranger Things Spoilers (@SThingsSpoilers) April 24, 2021

There isn’t an official release date yet, but we do know that season 4 won’t arrive until 2022. The most recent trailer does provide more information – season 4 will be available on Netflix in the summer of 2022, hopefully in July, as was the case with season 3.

Of course, for the time being, all of this is just a rumour. What are your thoughts about it? Do you think a Millie Bobby Brown spin-off series would work? What should a spin-off series for Eleven be about, in your opinion?