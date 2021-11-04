Over the years, the Batsuit has been kind to Michael Keaton as he still fits in it after 30 years.

When it comes to vintage Batman, only Michael Keaton is set to return for the Batverse in ‘The Flash‘. The two Tim Burton films which featured him in 1989 and 1992 are nothing less than classics. Despite the passage of time and a complete career overhaul, Michael Keaton and his Batman suit are still friends.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Michael Keaton’s Batsuit

Michael Keaton in ‘The Flash’

Michael Keaton destroys ageism with revelations on his Batsuit for ‘The Flash’

SVELTE AS EVER

It is no mystery that ageism exists in Hollywood. From male to female actors, all stars are subjected to standards of appearance and when their biological clock starts ticking, the roles they get transform drastically. Often stars also take extreme measures to ensure that their age does not dictate their career.

However, it takes the confidence of Michael Keaton to put such judgements to rest like flicking off a fly without being too aggressive. During his interview on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’, the host jokingly insinuated that after all these years, Keaton’s Batman suit must have had to go through alterations in order for his changed body to fit in. However, the actor responded with a resounding “no”.

Michael Keaton, his composure and charisma intact, stated quite eloquently and poetically that his Batsuit was “svelte as ever. Same dimensions. Same fitting”.

Our first look at The Flash, featuring a very familiar looking Caped Crusader. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/BTgK7IASbK — IGN (@IGN) October 16, 2021

If that was not enough to send the message that the actor was having none of the ageist dirt thrown at him, then Keaton would, for sure, shine in ‘The Flash’ more than Ben Affleck‘s Batman to prove his point.

Related: Michael Keaton Cannot Help But Be Smug About Nailing The Role Of Batman

Speaking of Michael Keaton’s Batman suit, DC recently revealed the first look of it in ‘The Flash’ but sadly, without Keaton donning it. In the tease footage, Barry Allen can be seen painting over his Batsuit to convert it into his own brand of red. It has only intensified the longing to see vintage Batman by Michael Keaton back in the black costume again.

ADDED RESPECT

It cannot be an easy feat to return to a role that is decades old. Nonetheless, Keaton played a gamble. We are yet to see whether it will work or not.

That he is reprising his role as Batman in ‘The Flash’ is also ironic, given that he parodied and critiqued the fading Batman phase of his career in the Oscar-winning ‘Birdman’. In fact, it took Keaton a lot of time to make up his mind about accepting the role of the Dark Knight again. This was not because he was arrogant, but rather he got confused by the complexities of ‘The Flash’ as multiple universes will collide in the film, all thanks to Barry Allen’s grief. As Barry Allen travels back in time to save his mother from eternal sleep, chaos is generated among parallel universes.

Keaton had to read the script three times and was explained several times by the makers about the film’s concept. Ultimately, when he fully grasped it, he took over the role. Surprisingly, his stint as Batman was a whole new ballgame, as revealed by him.

Video Credits: Austin Burke

The actor explained to “The Hollywood Reporter” that coming back to Batman was “really interesting” since it made him respect the role more. Keaton deeply realized that the mantle of Batman is “iconic” and a “big deal” to fans all across the globe. He added that he “totally respects” Batman, given the “giant” cultural waves it has created.

Since Michael Keaton’s experience as Batman has been so fruitful, it takes the anticipation of seeing him back in the Batsuit to another level.

What do you expect of Michael Keaton’s Batman in ‘The Flash’? Comment below!