Michael B Jordan Forever Grateful To Keanu Reeves For Helping Him Become Black Panther

Michael B Jordan and Keanu Reeves shared this cool moment together.

What can be more amazing than being able to work with a celebrity in your childhood? Michael B Jordan, who has now become the talk of the town because of his roles in movies like ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Fruitvale Station’, has taken a moment to look back on his past, and owes a great deal to Keanu Reeves, for showing him what it means to be a celebrity. Want to know what he said about working with Reeves? Keep scrolling to find out.

Michael B Jordan was in ‘Hardball’

Michael B Jordan has achieved a lot from his very childhood, and being a part of ‘Hardball’ was one of his major successes. The story about inner-city kids living in Chicago, who are fascinated by baseball, and Keanu Reeves stepping in to become their coach to help them with their financial debt, was touching in so many ways. But did you know the guy named Jamal, who had to drop off the team after the opposing team created a ruckus over his age, was played by Jordan? This character of Jamal was surely a breakthrough for Michael’s career, and why wouldn’t it be, after all, he was under the guidance of Keanu Reeves.

Michael B Jordan on being a part of ‘Hardball’

In a conversation with “Hollywood Reporter“, Jordan opened up about his incredible experience working with Keanu Reeves. 13-year-old Michael had one of his greatest times on the sets of ‘Hardball’, he stated, “While we were in production, Keanu took the whole cast out to dinner and we had a chance to meet [his Matrix co-star] Laurence Fishburne”. He further added, “To this day, I still remember thinking to myself in astonishment, ‘I guess this is what movie stars do — take their casts out to dinner with other big actors’. So much respect for Keanu and Laurence. It really was such a cool moment with two of my heroes”.

Michael B Jordan’s upcoming movies

Jordan is currently seen performing in ‘Without Remorse’, which is streaming on Amazon Prime. ‘Without Remorse’, is an adaptation of Tom Clancy’s novel of the same name, and revolves around US Navy officer, John Clark, who takes revenge on Russian assassins, who were responsible for the murder of his wife. Not just acting, Michael will also soon be seen making his debut as a director in the third franchise of ‘Creed’.

