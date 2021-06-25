Michael B Jordan Furious With Chris Evans Because Of Brie Larson

Chris Evans and Michael B Jordan are going head to head against each other. Both vying for Brie Larson AKA Carol Danver’s attention.

The three actors in focus for this article have at least one thing in common: All of their careers have skyrocketed over the past few years. Chris Evans, Brie Larson, and Michael B Jordan have levelled up to become Hollywood A-listers.

The three of them are famous in pop culture due to their roles as Captain America, Captain Marvel, and Kill Monger in both ‘Avengers’ movies and the stand-alone ‘Black Panther’ film respectively.

Aside from this, the three of them hold the status of being very respected actors who can deliver groundbreaking performances.

The Interconnected Careers of the Three Movie Stars

Chris Evans’s career started in the early 2000s. He started by acting in romantic movies and comedies like ‘Not Another Teen Movie’, ‘What’s Your Number?’, ‘Before We Go’, etc.

It was after being cast as Steve Rogers AKA Captain America that Chris Evan’s career began to take off. The actor thrived in the recent 2019 movie ‘Knives Out’ and will star in the upcoming movie ‘The Gray Man’ with Ryan Gosling.

Brie Larson’s history with Michael B Jordan and Chris Evans

Chris Evans is also working to make a change in the real world using an app called ‘A Starting Point’ which tackles misinformation and works as a civic engagement platform.

Brie Larson’s career started a while after Chris Evans’ did. The actress came to fame after her role in the 2015 movie ‘Room’ for which she won an Academy Award.

Brie Larson’s career also benefited from securing a major role in the MCU as Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel.

Both Brie Larson and Chris Evans starred in the 2010 Edgar Wright movie ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World’. The actors also played major roles in ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ for which they did a few interviews and press tours together. This may be what led to rumours of their romance together.

Michael B Jordan started his career with movies like ‘Space Jam’ and ‘Hardball’. He was a working actor in many films for the next decade or so until starring in the movie ‘Creed’ which was directed by Ryan Coogler. Ryan Coogler then tapped Michael B Jordan once again to play the villain Killmonger in ‘Black Panther’. Michael B Jordan also starred in a movie called ‘Just Mercy’ with Brie Larson.

With both actors having worked with the Oscar-winning actress, some online publications started to speculate that the three of them are in a love triangle and that it’s Michael B Jordan vs Chris Evans for the prize of Brie Larson’s hand.

Michael B Jordan vs Chris Evans: Feud Explained

One reason that different gossip blogs have clashed the two actors together is that both of them have one major role in common.

Both of them have played a version of the Human Torch AKA Johnny Storm in a version of the ‘Fantastic Four’ that is not canon to the MCU.

Considering this, a lot of websites have tried to create a dispute among the actors to rank one version of Johnny Storm as superior to another.

On the topic of alternate Marvel roles, there is another scenario in which the conjured up Michael B Jordan vs Chris Evans fight may take place.

A recent speculative theory on the internet has pointed to the possibility of Chris Evans returning to the MCU in ‘Doctor Strange 2: The Multiverse of Madness’. Except, he won’t be playing the Captain America fans know and love. An alternate version of Captain America that is loyal to Hydra will appear in the movie as someone transported there from another universe. This could also mean that a version of Killmonger might also be featured in the movie and that the two of them could fight it out.

Brie Larson’s Choice between the Two Leading Men

When this story first broke out, many sources reported that Chris Evans and Michael B Jordan were competing to date Brie Larson and that their interest in the actress had created some kind of a fight which resulted in Chris Evans and Michael B Jordan not talking to each other. However, Brie Larson’s representation reached out to the press and confirmed that these rumours are false. Brie Larson is last known to be in a relationship with Elijah Allan-Blitz.

Who would you pair the three of these actors with? Drop your favourite fantasy celebrity relationships in the comments below.