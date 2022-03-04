Meghan Markle’s Abrupt Exit Ruined The Suits Finale Forever

The series finale of ‘Suits’ was supposed to be different. However, with Meghan Markle’s departure, everything changed. Keep on reading to find out how!

After Meghan Markle‘s Rachel Zane left the ‘Suits’ in season 7, it took another year for the character to get written out completely. Markle was one of the original six main leads on USA Network for several years, playing the renowned New York firm’s paralegal. After an on-again, off-again relationship with Mike Ross, the two married and left the show. As a result, Markle married her Prince “Charming” Harry in real life as well.

Did you know before appearing in Suits, the actor appeared on General Hospital and Deal or No Deal?

At the start of season 8, Rachel’s father, Robert Zanelaw’s firm, merged with Specter Litt, allowing Katherine Heigl’s character Samantha Wheeler to get introduced as his right-hand.

Due to Robert’s close relationship with ZSLW, the show is able to discuss their relationship on a regular basis. Furthermore, keeping Robert on the show even though his daughter had already left gave the impression that Mike and Rachel might have relocated. As a result, it gave the audience hope that they would return soon.

As happy as fans might have been for Markle’s future, they were also very disappointed that she had to leave at the crux of the show. And, of course, they did not hesitate to share their thoughts on Twitter.

One fan with the Twitter handle @Moyo Oluwatuyi said that they stopped following ‘Suits’ after Markle left the show:

Am I the only one that stopped following Suits after Meghan Markle left? pic.twitter.com/mC8TPz8uZf — Moyo Oluwatuyi (@moyoluwatuyi) November 19, 2019

“Am I the only one that stopped following ‘Suits’ after Meghan Markle left”?

Another fan, @Nigel H, expressed that ‘Suits’ had “gone downhill” since her exit:

“‘Suits’ has really gone downhill since Meghan Markle left #cdnpoli”

Suits has really gone downhill since Meghan Markle left #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/X43ZIGNpkS — Nigel H. (@NHak33m) November 7, 2018

Megan Markle had been starring in the show as the intelligent lawyer Rachel since 2011.

Hence, as per DKODING, the reaction of fans was not surprising.

‘Suits’ series finale pays homage to Meghan Markle

During a scene with her TV father, Robert Zane, a picture of the two of them was clearly visible on his desk. Specter later tells Louis Litt, “You are not the Prince of England”, possibly referring to Markle’s husband, Prince Harry.

When Harvey and Donna were leaving New York to join Mike and Rachel in Seattle, he got a little teary-eyed. After that, we got treated to a montage featuring Markle’s persona.

Did you know the Suits star’s full name is Rachel Meghan Markle?

The show also mocked her addition as a member of the Royal family. In a scene, her onscreen husband, Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams, got asked how she was doing. “If I told you how good, you probably would not believe me”, he joked.

Showrunner felt nostalgic about Markle’s exit

In an interview with Deadline, show creator Aaron Kosher expressed that he chose to write Meghan Markle references in the ‘Suits’ finale because it was nostalgic:

“I wrote that thing into the script. I am a nostalgic person. We talked about it. We were not sure it would work, and we were not sure how much to put in. There were certain people that thought we should not do it. I was open to hearing that maybe we should not do it because we did have a lot of endings. All those people, when they actually saw it, decided they wanted it in, they liked it”, Kosher added

Kosher also went on to say that amidst feeling the absence of the Duchess of Sussex, he chose not to “ask her to return”. Whether it was out of respect for her marriage to a Royal Prince or pure disappointment, we certainly know how significant Markle’s role was throughout the series. If nothing, those Meghan Markle References in the ‘Suits’ finale that we witnessed were much needed.

Do you think it was fair for Meghan Markle to leave the show midway? Did Meghan Markle spoil the 'Suits' forever? Tell us your thoughts on the series finale of 'Suits' in the comment section below!