Meghan Markle In Trouble With The Palace Over Necklace Controversy

Did you know that Meghan Markle dipped her toes in trouble over a necklace?

We know how fond Meghan Markle is of elegant and contemporary jewellery. But did you know that a few years back, Meghan got herself into trouble over a necklace? You are hearing this right! An excerpt from the book, ‘Finding Freedom’ has mentioned all about this alleged controversy. Do you want to know what really happened between the royals and Meghan Markle? Then, keep scrolling to find out.

Highlights —

What was the whole necklace controversy?

Were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly engaged?

What is this whole necklace controversy?

The royal biography on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand has revealed quite a few interesting and unheard things about the journey of the married couple with the royals. One such intriguing revelation was the controversy surrounding a piece of jewellery that took place back in 2016.

What is this whole necklace controversy?

Well, this dispute was over a necklace that elicited some sort of offence at the palace. And let us tell you that the necklace was just a simple gold chain with the initials M and H inscribed to it. Meghan was spotted wearing this necklace while shooting for ‘Suits’ in Canada. According to the writers of the book, “She was advised that wearing such a necklace only served to encourage the photographers to keep pursuing such images — and news headlines”. It was further added, “Meghan said little during the call, choosing instead to simply listen to the counsel. But after hanging up, she felt frustrated and emotional. While she knew the aide had good intentions, the surreal experience of having someone from her boyfriend’s office tell her what kind of jewellery to wear or not to smile at a photographer was too much’’.

Related: The Royal Feud: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Trying Hard To Keep The Peace!

However, since the couple denied any sort of association with the book, we are not sure how much truth lies in this controversy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got engaged in a private ceremony?

Well, according to the book ‘Finding Freedom’, the couple got engaged much earlier before their official announcement. It was stated that the duo got secretly engaged in August 2017, which is months before the two became official.

Video Credits: TheThings Celebrity

We still haven’t received a confirmation on the same from the couple. So, maybe, they did have a private ceremony. But to hear the story behind the proposal, we will have to wait for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to tell us all about it.

Do you believe this whole necklace controversy surrounding Meghan Markle? Let us know your views.