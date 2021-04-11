Meet the ‘secret’ wife of Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves’ personal life has always remained mythical as the actor does not usually talk about his romantic involvements or his beliefs in institutions such as marriage. We investigate the reports of his marriage with Alexandra Grant, which had become the talk of the town a year back.

Keanu Reeves is one of the very few public figures working in the biggest film industry in the world, who has zero haters. If the internet memes are not enough to attest to this fact, access any of his interviews and witness the sheer goodness a person can possess. His millions of fans across the globe, especially the female ones, have often wondered why Keanu remains secretive about his romantic involvements? It’s another thing that he brought his mother to the 2020 Oscar ceremony which made his fan-legion let out a collective sigh. He is as perfect as a man could be and wouldn’t it be unjust if he finds a less than perfect woman to be his life partner?

In 2019, there was a strong rumour doing the rounds, claiming that Keanu was tying the knot with his long time girlfriend, secretly, in California. However, the rumour never found any solid evidence, and as is the case with rumours, if they aren’t provided fuel, they die quickly. The same thing happened with Keanu’s marriage speculations with Alexandra Grant. Ok! magazine had reported in late 2019 that Keanu was taking his relationship with Alexandra to next level and has successfully proposed to her for marriage.

Is Keanu Reeves married?

The magazine further reported that they were planning a secret wedding in Malibu in the presence of only close friends and relatives. An insider, being weirdly specific, claimed that the Keanu had proposed Grant during a dreamy candlelight dinner, over wine, Italian food, and Frank Sinatra on the speakers! And there was no reason for the fans to not believe the rumours, given the long time that they had been together. The insider further revealed that the ceremony was going to take place in spring 2020. But as of now, as sad it may sound, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant relationship

Reeves and Grant had been spotted together on a number of occasions, fuelling the speculations about the relationship heading towards something concrete. Keanu Reeves is the one Hollywood heartthrob who remains low-key, even after delivering major hits such as ‘The Matrix‘, or ‘John Wick‘ or ‘Speed‘. He was never the centre of attraction. And almost everyone with even a little interest in the actor’s life knows the hardships he has been through all his life. So, we all want our lovely Lebanon born actor to be happy! Who doesn’t, right? So when the rumours popped up about his marriage, it was a joyful little accident for us. But going through his Wikipedia page, there is no sign of his marriage ever taking place. Neither did Keanu or Grant confirm that in any of their interviews.

Meet the ‘secret’ wife of Keanu Reeves

However, Alexandra did admit that their relationship was still going strong. They had met in 2009 at a dinner party and their friendship bloomed in 2011 when they published a book together, titled Ode to Happiness. From what it seems, the couple has been happy together and some time in the near future, they can possibly get hitched.

They say people with the most empathy are the ones who have been through hell and back. Keanu has been unfortunate in the past when he lost his former lover Jennifer Syme to a car accident. What could be worse than this, right? The death of a child! Yes, Keanu and Syme had just welcomed a child together who was stillborn. The two back to back blows hit Keanu so hard that he sought ‘peace and time’ as the events had happened when he was busy shooting for ‘The Matrix’ sequels.

Regarding the recent marriage rumour, since it was debunked, we dug out information about the tabloid that played with millions of his fans’ sentiments. Ok! has previously incorrectly published a story claiming that Keanu was going to adopt a child. It was also debunked shortly after. While this irresponsible journalism can’t probably affect Keanu mentally, it’s still wrong.

As we wait for Keanu Reeves to get married, we still have the happiness in form of the untitled fourth Matrix film to look forward to.

Tell us in the comments whether you think Keanu and Alexandra make a good pair?