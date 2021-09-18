MCU’s Eternals Was The Most Personal Experience For The Entire Star Cast

The star cast of ‘Eternals’ is pushing in all of their effort into the film. The film, which will deal with a band of cosmic beings, will bring some of the world’s most prominent actors into MCU.

MCU’s ‘Eternal’ is going to be a significant Phase 4 film. With the story dealing with cosmic beings, the report also diverges from the usual superhero formula that MCU has stuck with for a while now. The star cast, including Richard Madden and Gemma Chan, is one of the biggest ensemble casts MCU has assembled, and the director Chloe Zhao is an Oscar winner.

Now, the star cast is opening up about how they prepared for the film.

‘The Eternals’ are immortal beings with different sets of superpowers who live on Earth. They do not interfere with the time stream and stay away from the regular politics of Earth. Their goal is different from the other heroes of the universe. They just want to preserve the universe to some degree. For example, the Eternals tried to stop Thanos in the comics when he was planning to destroy half the universe and failed in their efforts.

In the current series of the characters, the mad titan hunts the Eternals and tries to kill them. The original series was started by Kirby, who often relied on the team to show how small the Earth was for these beings. Chloe Zhao has admitted that this is something she relied on, creating Earth as one of the characters in the movie, and creating something different.

While talking about the film, she said, “I thought, I can go as big and as epic as our meaning in the cosmos, but I can also go intimate and explore all of the internal struggles we have as human beings”. With such an expansive portrait that MCU is attempting, they’re putting a lot of faith in Chloe Zhao.

The Director

Chloe Zhao took a different route while working on the movie. She made sure that the studio ditched the safety of the green screen and went into the more incredible world. One of the first scenes took the actors to Fuerteventura, a hill on the Canary Islands.

Zhao related about the experience, “It was probably the windiest cliff that I have ever been on. You’d have to have a helicopter to achieve the wind that we had that day”.

Nate Moore, the producer, has said that the scale of the movie is enormous. Zhao is attempting to tell the story of Earth’s civilization through the eyes of immortals, impossibly powerful beings.

Chloe, who won an Academy Award for her film ‘Nomadland’ in 2021, is better known for her arthouse dramas and not action films.

She immersed herself into the story of the comic books to understand the story better and go ahead to tell something different. Talking about the director, Feige said, “We thought, here’s a filmmaker who is equal parts cinematic visionary and genre nerd. She can outtalk any of us when it comes to manga and Star Wars and Marvel comics. It’s quite an amazing combination. And this movie, I think, represents all of the immense multitudes of Chloé”.

Kunal Nanjiani, one of the main stars of the film, also chimed in, saying, “She’s just one of the greatest filmmakers ever, and she’s at the height of her powers right now”.

Angelina Jolie’s Prep

The most prominent star within the framework of ‘Eternals’ is Angelina Jolie. This would be a significant break from her stretch of arthouse films, and she is returning to blockbusters. Angelina Jolie’s family prepared her for MCU ‘Eternals’.

Her life with adopted children played into Angelina Jolie ‘Eternals’ prep as the film also deals with a family, albeit a different one. In the filming, Jolie threw a Halloween party for the cast, and everyone got together to enjoy the process.

The actress found a separate family with the cast, where the people found a lot of time to spend with each other. The standalone film also fueled many friendships and helped the family of Eternals grow as a whole.