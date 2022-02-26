MCU’s Deliberate Petty Move: Leaks Iron Man’s Return

A crazy leak claims that RDJ might be returning as Iron Man in ‘Doctor Strange 2’. Is this claim true? Keep reading to find out.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is one of the first MCU Phase 4 projects to be revealed, and it will see Marvel Studios thoroughly explore the concept of numerous universes. The notion has been explored in ‘Wanda Vision’, ‘Loki’, Marvel’s ‘What If…?’, and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, but the upcoming sequel will fully explore it as it becomes a big component in the franchise’s future. The plot details for the movie are still few, but different rumours about it have been circulating on the internet for some time. Doctor Strange appears in the ‘Multiverse of Madness’, which has variations of various Marvel characters. But is RDJ returning as the Iron Man? Keep reading to find out.

Is RDJ returning as the Iron Man?

Cruise might be an alternate version of Iron Man

Is RDJ returning as the Iron Man?

We all knew Robert Downey Jr. would die in the last battle of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. In the epic end of the Infinity Saga, it was the heroic death we expected for the character. We also understood how much we’d miss Tony Stark in future films, just as we’d miss Scarlett Johansson‘s ‘Black Widow’ and Chris Evans‘ ‘Captain America’. However, the same film also provided us with the tool that would enable Iron Man’s comeback. The film revealed the universe, implying that future films may feature variations of our favourite characters. After all, in ‘Endgame’, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) are from different timelines.

Iron Man’s return has been leaked?

Some of the first ‘Doctor Strange 2’ cameo speculations suggested that RDJ’s Iron Man might return as a multiverse variation in 2020. Separately, previous leaks suggested that Marvel was working on a new superhero team. Downey Jr. might play a different Iron Man as part of the Illuminati.

Cruise might be an alternate version of Iron Man

Back in 2021, a plot leak revealed The Illuminati’s appearance in the ‘Multiverse of Madness’ plot. Iron Man, on the other hand, was a late addition to the team. According to a report, Tom Cruise would play a different Tony Stark, whose Ultron drones will help the Illuminati. Cruise is the alternate Iron Man fans have always wanted to see, as outrageous as that notion may sound. However, having Cruise reprise his role as Tony Stark isn’t the Iron Man reboot, we’re looking for.

Video Credits: ComicBookCast2

The source also added that “If this leak is accurate, RDJ will return to his Iron Man in ‘Multiverse of Madness’. Specifically, he’ll appear during the final battle as a different Tony Stark from a world similar to the MCU primary reality. But in that universe, it was Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) who died in the battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin)”.

Again, there are numerous indications that this disclosure could be a hoax. We will have to wait until 6th May 2022 to see if these claims are true.