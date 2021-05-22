MCU Plans To Kill Superman, Batman, And Wonder Woman

DC might be finally taking its cue from MCU to shape its character arcs. In a surprising move, the DC Comics verse moves towards dethroning the Trinity as the leading players of the universe, making the whole universe go topsy-turvy. Could this mean a different DCEU?

DC has been working hard to catch up with Marvel in terms of the eyeballs it is grabbing. With the MCU going from pillar to post in terms of its successes, they are left with a DCEU embroiled in controversy. Though they’ve already planned a soft reboot with ‘Suicide Squad 2’, DC universe might finally be ready to make some changes in their line-ups, as evidenced by the new series ‘Future State’.

The Story Till Now

DC’s trinity – Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, has been the core of its status quo ever since it started. These characters are the most popular in the universe and form the core of most comic book verse stories.

Why was this? When ‘Action Comics’ started with a Superman story, it immediately caught the attention of fans. Over the years, Batman came up as the noir hero, and Wonder Woman provided a feminine touch to the primary cache of characters. While the team around them kept changing, the main storyline always involved the three titans going up against the biggest enemies in the multiverse.

This means that DC has never had a complete slate of characters always ready to go into production. The fans’ attention on MCU revealed that their B-listers got more attention than DC’s trinity, usurping their status in the comic book world.

For fans, the trinity would still mean everything. However, in the complex web of DC’s business decisions, continuing with just them at the forefront meant no longer having creative ideas flowing in. It was time for a change.

The Change

2020 was a lousy year for comic books. Since people were trapped inside due to the pandemic, many independent comic shops suffered losses, making the business prospects of DC go down further.

It also didn’t help that the much-touted team-up of ‘Justice League’ was critically panned and saw the status of DCEU reside into a backburner. The overwhelmingly terrible news gave rise to the current slate of DC comics, which revolves around the storyline of ‘Future State’.

MCU planning to kill Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman

‘Future State’ was meant to give the creators the freedom to play around with their favourite characters with liberty. Due to the story being set in the future, the creatives started with an empty slate, creating a new canon, and doing new things with the character. The most surprising change here was brought into DC trinity.

DC’s trinity – Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman has effectively been dissolved in the new line of comics. As “ScreenRant” reports, the new comics base their characters on new mythologies and reduce their team-ups drastically.

The free reign has allowed the artists to conceive new teams for the titans, with each of them having individual storylines that do not involve each other. Fans’ attention on MCU is sure to be diverted by this effort to decentralize the main characters in the DC universe and bring new blood to their storytelling. But will it change the canon of the comics?

The canon changes

There has always been a reason to debate whether DC’s trinity – Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, are the primary reason for DC’s success. While their comics built up the company’s first years, with the rise of new characters who are just as iconic, the story following the same beats does not make as much sense anymore.

DC seems to think the same. According to recent reports, ‘Future State’ might be the possible future of the DC Universe. Basically, due to the failure of humankind and Earth, the DC universe is thrown into disarray, leading to creating the new timeline that works out in ‘Future State’. The new timeline will be filled with newer iterations of characters and more story arcs, and it might become canon soon.

DC might be finally learning from its mistakes. Recent comic books suggest that the DC publishers are moving into centring the narrative arcs of characters that don’t come within the DC trinity. While the fans’ attention on MCU has not killed off DC trinity altogether, their team-up might well and truly be dead as far as DC comics are concerned.