Mayim Bialik’s Kids Are Banned From Watching The Big Bang Theory

Here’s why the celeb mom prefers not to introduce her screen persona to her children.

You’d think celeb parents would be proud of showing off their shows to their children? Not Mayim Bialik, though.

Highlights —

Bialik doesn’t watch ‘The Big Bang Theory’ herself

The reason they will never know Amy Farrah Fowler

Mayim Bialik says that her kids will never watch Amy Farrah Fowler on ‘The Big Bang Theory’. The star and mom to two kids — boys Miles, 15, and Frederick, 12 — seems adamant that her children will not get to see the “Amy” version of her.

Bialik doesn’t watch ‘The Big Bang Theory’ herself

In a podcast interview, Bialik revealed that her family was not particularly a TV-watching family.

“They watch Avatar, things like that”, she goes on to add. Not sit-coms like their mom starred in, even though they’ve been to a few tapings of the show.

Bialik doesn’t watch ‘The Big Bang Theory’

But they will never watch ‘The Big Bang Theory’. And in her family, they’re not alone. “I actually don’t watch The Big Bang Theory”, confessed the star.

Related: Mayim Bialik Struggled To Perform On Big Bang Theory Because Of Her Anxiety

The reason they will never know Amy Farrah Fowler

Mayim Bialik says she doesn’t want her kids to watch ‘The Big Bang Theory’ because she feels rather uncomfortable about the kind of humour the show has.

“A lot of the content is stuff that I’m not ready for them to get into yet. So when there’s an episode that I determine is clean and relatively safe, they have been able to come to run-throughs”, she said.

Video Credits: Team Coco

However, Bialik is alright with her kids watching her latest TV show, ‘Call Me Kat’. The show is about a single woman who opens her cat cafe.

It was Bialik’s ex-husband Michael Stone who encouraged it, thinking it was important that the children be exposed to a concept such as that.

But it is he who watches the show with them. Bialik still doesn’t participate! She says, “I don’t watch myself and really didn’t want to hear them be like, ‘You look weird. Why is your hair like [that]?’ I don’t want to deal with it”.