Mayim Bialik Will Never Let Her Kids Watch The Big Bang Theory

Mayim Bialik rose to fame in her role as Amy Farrah Fowler. While fans remember her fondly, Mayim Bialik does not want her kids to watch ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

In 2003, Mayim Bialik married Michael Stone. However, the couple decided to part ways in 2016. In a video, Bialik shared that it was the end of their nuclear family. It was the end of a family living in one house. But she shared that they still had responsibilities towards each other’s families and their children as a family. Even after getting divorced, Bialik still talks to her ex-husband’s family. Mayim Bialik is famous for her performance on ‘The Big Bang Theory’, for which she received four Emmy nominations for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series.

Did you know Mayim Bialik is the only cast member of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ who has a PhD?

MAYIM BIALIK’S KIDS NEVER WATCH ‘THE BIG BANG THEORY’

Mayim Bialik recently revealed on an episode of Us Weekly’s ‘Watch With Us’ podcast that her two boys, Miles and Frederick, never watch ‘The Big Bang Theory’. She explained that they are not a television-watching family. They watch ‘Avatar‘ and other such shows. Bialik revealed that her ex-husband, Michael Stone, was the one who watched the show with them. The actor does not like to watch the popular show. She feels a lot of the content is stuff that she is not ready to get her kids into yet. So when there is an episode that she determines is clean and relatively safe, they were able to come to run-throughs.

Mayim Bialik will not let her kids watch ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Bialik also does not want to hear her children say that she looks weird or why is her hair like that? Mayim Bialik does not want to deal with it. That is why her children do not watch ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

CLEAN EPISODES ONLY FOR BIALIK’S KIDS.

Bialik claimed in one of her old YouTube videos that she had never watched an entire episode of ‘The Big Bang Theory’. Her two sons, Miles and Frederick, have not seen their mother in the role of Amy Farrah Fowler. Despite having attended a few tapings. She stated in the video that a lot of the information is things she is not ready to delve into yet. However, when Bialik concluded that an episode was clean and somewhat safe, they were allowed to conduct run-throughs.

Did you know Mayim Bialik began her career as a child actress in the late 1980s in the film ‘Pumpkinhead’?

Mayim also admitted that she does not appreciate watching ‘The Big Bang Theory’. Bialik would witness scenes from previous episodes when the audience saw them before starting a recording night. However, she found it quite distressing to observe herself in order to hear her voice. She would often wonder why she did not stand up straight, which she thought made her look pregnant.

MAYIM BIALIK’S KIDS WATCH ‘CALL ME KAT’

Even though Bialik’s children do not watch ‘The Big Bang Theory’, they do watch her new show ‘Call me Kat’. Bialik, who plays the title character, indicated that she believes it is crucial for her children to see their mother in this series. She revealed that they are aware when she is not present. Her children understand that if they do not see their mother on Sunday, it is because she needs to work. They are also the first to point out that she is not on the A-list. They interact with her as much as they do with their mother.

While talking to Us, she shared how last year they were quarantining together in two houses.

“I am so incredibly grateful, not only for my ex-husband but for all of the work that we have put in to be able to have the kind of conversations we have to have. We are the only people that we see, and our kids go between two houses. It has been a really beautiful opportunity for us to see where we do not align.”

Mayim Bialik has also been in the news often for her parenting style. Both she and her husband have openly spoken about following the fringe approach in parenting. Some of the ideologies and the method followed included diaperless potty training, breastfeeding, refusing antibiotics or medication, co-sleeping, child-led weaning and more.

Tell us your thoughts on Bialik’s kids not being allowed to watch the iconic sitcom in the comments!