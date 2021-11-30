Mayim Bialik Was All Tears At Jim Parsons’ Beautiful Wedding

Mayim Bialik was emotional seeing her co-star Jim Parsons’ getting married to Todd Spiewak. “Everyone was so present”, she confessed.

‘The Big Bang Theory‘s’ Mayim Bialik couldn’t help but feel emotional about her close friend and co-star Jim Parsons‘ wedding to longtime love Todd Spiewak on Instagram. She loved the whole vibe of the place and revealed that not only her, but everyone there felt so alive and present in the moment.

“What a wedding. Not a cell phone in sight. Everyone was so present, which sounds pretentious but it was truly powerful for us all to just want to be there fully. Todd and @therealjimparsons, you are so loved”, she posted a picture of the couple from the wedding.

Mayim Bialik teared up at Jim Parsons’ beautiful wedding

She also fell in love with the traditional Jewish ceremony’s chuppah. For those who aren’t aware of it, it is basically a canopy under which a Jewish couple stands together to take the oath. She said the chuppah was “hands down, prettiest chupah ever. Seriously. #chupahlove #yourlove”.

Parsons’ spokesperson told PEOPLE magazine that the actor finally got married to his longtime love partner and graphic designer Spiewak. They were in a relationship for more than 14 years.

In November, ‘The Big Bang Theory’ star got emotional about Spiewak and posted on Instagram marking their 14th anniversary. “I met this guy (the one with the mic) 14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest.” Along with the caption, he posted a throwback selfie of them from a karaoke jam session.

Back in 2014, when Ellen DeGeneres tried to ask about his marriage plans, Parsons said that they are in a comfortable space and there’s no rush to get tied in a nuptial bond.

Jim went on to say that at one point in time when his partner was asking him to get married, he didn’t show much enthusiasm and now he feels like a loser in every possible way.

Jim Parsons played Sheldon Cooper for 12 long years on ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and embraced the character thoroughly. One can’t imagine any other actor playing Sheldon. When he felt that he had aged way beyond his character on screen, he decided to call it a day which led to the cancellation of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Season 13.

Mayim Bialik played Amy Farrah Fowler on the show. Sheldon and Amy explored their relationship, their weird interests and ultimately tied the knot and won the Nobel Prize. Both his on-screen and off-screen life met with a happy ending.

Let us know what you think about Jim Parsons’ relationship with Mayim Bialik in the comments box below. Do you think they are true friends off-screen?