Mayim Bialik Thrashed By Fans For Her Toxicity

Mayim Bialik was rejected by fans as the guest host for 'Jeopardy!' because of her shockingly toxic views and teachings
DKODING Studio
Uttiya Roy

Uttiya Roy, an author-at-large, terrifying presence and overall nerd. I write cultural critiques and go into why media is doing what it is. I love OTT and live on the internet. Netflix, Prime, Hotstar and comics are my lifeblood. For me media is a mirror to the real world and writing is the best way to interpret it.

