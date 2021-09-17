Mayim Bialik Thrashed By Fans For Her Toxicity

‘Jeopardy!’ fans got a new host in Mayim Bialik, but signs say they might not be happy. They’ve accused Mayim of promoting pseudoscience and harming parents and want her out.

Mayim Bialik walked right into people’s hearts as Amy. The actress, who ‘The Big Bang Theory’ fans would recognize as Sheldon’s girlfriend, hit the big leagues with the show. When she was hired for the popular game show ‘Jeopardy!’ it should have been a walk in a park.

But fans have dug up the old interviews that show her in a bad light.

BEYOND THE ACTRESS

Mayim Bialik was a child actress. At 16 years old, she played the main character in ‘Blossoms’, a long-running NBC sitcom. The neuroscientist had a traditional Jewish upbringing and was close to the Torah (the Jewish religious text). She is also a dedicated zionist, supporting the IDF through the Gaza conflict and donating armed vests to them.

However, the new ‘Jeopardy!’ host Mayim Bialik has grown an alternate career as a parenting influencer. She gave an interview to “VegNews” about progressive parenting. She has also authored a book on attachment parenting and talks extensively about attachment parenting in various discussions.

As a mother raising two kids and a famous actress, people lap up her words. Here is where her conservative background comes into play. It turns out the neuroscientist Bialik has quite a toxic view of motherhood.

VIEWS

In a recent “Lancet” study, it was estimated that “Facebook” and “Instagram” will make $1 billion just from advertising to anti-vaccination groups. The threat of anti-vaccination is continually growing. Mayim Bialik seems to have been a part of this tradition.

Mayim Bialik was rejected by fans as the guest host for ‘Jeopardy!’ because of her shockingly toxic views and teachings

She has not got any vaccinations for the past 30 years. She also believes in the delayed vaccination schedule for her children. Her views align with Dr. Bob Sear, a paediatrician who has been implicated for helping anti-vaccine parents skip vaccinations and promoting healthy nutrition as a way to treat illness.

This is where her views go into dangerous territory. With measles outbreaks going through the United States every year because of the anti-vaccine movement, she is culpable.

She is also a home-birthing advocate. She advocates for a completely natural birth for her children, a practice responsible for causing the deaths of mothers and newborns.

She lamented that she regretted having her first child in the hospital after complicated labour. Though the procedure might have saved her life and that of her child, she said that she felt lost because she didn’t get to have the natural experience.

She is also a part of the homeschooling community. As an individual, she is uniquely qualified for homeschool. She is a scientist, has the money to hire tutors, and can provide enriching activities to her kids. However, her fans may not be as wealthy or well-equipped. In 2020, experts warned that the unregulated homeschooling community could be a breeding ground for bad educational practices and stunt social growth.

The ‘Jeopardy!’ cancel mob coming after Mayim Bialik has seen these views and is going after her for these reasons.

SHOULD SHE BE CANCELLED?

Mayim Bialik’s views are dangerous in light of her Youtube channel. There is a whole set of parenting videos on her channel where she acts as an influencer. The cancel mob coming after Mayim Bialik is right in presuming that these popular videos might be influencing vulnerable parents.

Sure, Rolling Stones’s claim that there’s a “whiff of eugenics” in her views is an overstatement. Mayim is, however, a trendy actress with multiple shows running together. So, she might be encouraging parents on a path that would be dangerous for them and their children.

When this kind of data comes up, Mayim’s views seem dangerous. ‘Jeopardy!’ is a larger platform for her views, and it might not be the best place for her to be.

Mayim Bialik might be too dangerous for ‘Jeopardy!’ Her views on vaccination and childbirth and pushing her fans into worry, and they’d rather that she not have that large a platform anymore. Bialik might have to give up being a parenting influencer to keep up with acting.