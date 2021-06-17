Big Bang Theory Star Mayim Bialik Was Rejected For This Superhero Role

To say that Mayim Bialik has seen a meteoric rise would be an understatement. The Jewish actress has gone from strength to strength playing Amy, Sheldon’s love interest, in ‘The Big Bang Theory’, and pulled off a comedy with ‘Call me Kat’. However, in the latest tell-me-all, the former TBBT actress expressed hopes to be cast in a superhero movie. So what could be her role?

Mayim Bialik is a supernova among comedic actresses. She started as a child actress back in the 90s, quickly graduating to myriad voice-acting roles in various Disney and Nickelodeon productions in the 2000s. Finally, she landed at TBBT, during which she made her name as Amy Farrah Fowler, the only woman who could match Sheldon in wits and intelligence. Now, as the show dies down, Mayim Bialik wants to play the role of a Marvel or DC Superhero. What role could she play?

‘The Big Bang Theory’s’ Mayim Bialik failed to be a superhero

A HISTORY OF BADASSNESS

Mayim Bialik is not just a pretty face. She has acting chops and academic chops. First, she voice acted for various shows like ‘Johny Quest’, ‘Kim Possible’, and ‘Hey Arnold!.’ Then, after taking a brief break from acting, she went to college and got a doctorate in neurosciences from UCLA.

This was when she started acting in ‘The Big Bang Theory’, where she played Sheldon’s better half through many seasons. The show turned Mayim Bialik and Amy Farrah Fowler into a household name. She earned two Critic’s Choice and an Emmy award for her work on the show. Now, after TBBT has ended, the actress is acting in her comedy show ‘Call me Kat’. The show is about the experience of running a cat cafe.

She has also written several books with her medical expertise and is directing a film starring Dustin Hoffman. For someone with multiple talents, there seems to be nothing Mayim can’t achieve. However, she recently admitted that there was one thing she wants to achieve that she hasn’t yet.

MAYIM’S SUPERHERO AMBITIONS

Bialik recently said in an interview that she had appeared to audition for a role in one of the ‘Spider-Man’ movies and wasn’t taken in. However, she also expressed her desire to work with the superhero genre as a superheroine and take up movies in the DC or Marvel universe.

She had only appeared to play a teacher in the Spider-Man films but Mayim Bialik wants to play a Marvel or DC Superhero now. However, as a consummate actress who has grown up in the spotlight since a very young age, her acting chops are not in doubt, no matter which universe she decides to go into.

However, as someone who has a contract with “Warner Brother” for the next five years, Mayim said she would prefer to be in the DCEU because of her relationship with the production company. Up until now, the actress has turned chiefly up for comedy roles. However, as an older actress, she admits that she can’t pull off the part of a youngster anymore.

She wants to come into the DCEU as a veteran and work with the people as an established superheroine or even a side character. But, who could she play?

WHO WOULD SHE PLAY

Mayim Bialik’s ‘Spider-Man’ audition is the only attempt Bialik listed, and she didn’t say which roles covets at the moment. However, when asked about playing Harley Quinn, she said she would probably play a grizzled character instead of the young woman appearing in the animated series by her former co-actress Kaley Cuoco.

She could also play one of the superheroines that appear in the DCEU. For example, she could be one of the Amazonian warriors or be Etta James in an upcoming Wonder Woman movie. She could also be one of the older magicians in the DC Universe or voice some of the older women in the Green Lantern mythologies.

Mayim Bialik’s comedic chops would fit right into the universe of Green Lantern, Batman, or Wonder Woman. She would also be a perfect fit for a Constantine movie, bringing her trademark sense of humour to the magician’s adventures. So what would she play in the future? There’s no information yet, but a superhero movie doesn’t seem too far away given her meteoric rise.

TBBT veteran Mayim Bialik has made herself into one of the biggest household names on TV. However, she has also recently revealed that she wants to work with superhero movies in the DC or Marvel universes. Mayim’s pedigree and her comedic timing make her a fit-in for several characters.