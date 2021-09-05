Mayim Bialik Miserably Failed At Her Career Reboot After The Big Bang Theory

Mayim Bialik is back with ‘Call Me Kat’ after the success of ‘The Big Bang Theory’. Let’s find out why, despite her best attempts, Bialik’s new show is receiving negative reviews.

‘Call Me Kat‘ is based on the late-2000s BBC series ‘Miranda‘. It stars Mayim Bialik as the titular character alongside Swoosie Kurtz, Leslie Jordan, Julian Gant, Kyla Pratt, Cheyenne Jackson, and Lamorne Morris. The series title was earlier named ‘Carla’ but got changed to ‘Call Me Kat’. The show debuted on January 3, 2021. Fox renewed the series for a second season on May 10, 2021. The series has a similar tone with ‘Miranda’ but fails with its comic timing.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Mayim Bialik’s career after ‘Big Bang Theory’

‘Call Me Kat’s’ problematic plot

Why is ‘Call Me Kat’ getting negative reviews?

Mayim Bialik’s career after ‘The Big Bang Theory’

After working in ‘The Big Bang Theory’ for nine years, Mayim Bialik moved on to play Kat Bialik in ‘Call Me Kat’. Her character is 39 years old and remains single. Her widowed mother, Sheila (Swoosie Kurtz), constantly pressures her to marry. She worries that someday her daughter will become a sad cat lady. That pushed Kat to follow her dream of creating a cat cafe.

Mayim Bialik career after ‘The Big Bang Theory’

One of her employees is Phil, a baker played by Leslie Jordan. He is her much older companion. In terms of plot, Kat’s life revolves around the return of Max (Cheyenne Jackson), a boy she had a major crush on in college. She meets him at a party with Phil. Her old crush then finds a job as a bartender just next to Kat’s cafe. He is friendly and unmarried, but her discomfort around him is exhausting to watch from the first episode of ‘Call Me Kat’. The first four episodes are focused on her determining whether he has feelings for her or not.

Related: Big Bang Theory: Jim Parsons And Mayim Bialik Never Became Friends Off-Screen

‘Call Me Kat’s’ problematic plot

Despite casting comedy veterans, Swoosie Kurtz and Leslie Jordan fail to impress the audience. The writers’ also try their best to make ‘Call Me Kat’ funny, but the dialogues and the jokes often fall flat. Kat frequently discusses how she is okay being an old single lady. But the series is more interested in her potential relationship with Max. It also shifts focus on any other romantic possibilities that come her way.

Video Credits: JoBlo Streaming & TV Trailers

Apart from that, her mother, Sheila, tries arranging blind dates for her. Pratt, her millennial coworker, teaches her how to flirt. Kat stares at the camera at odd intervals to convey what’s on her mind. She often shares her insecurities and embarrassment. Mayim Bialik tries to keep the audience up to date on every development with frequent narration.

At the end of each episode, the cast and guest stars wave when their names get called out. It might work in a different show. But in ‘Call Me Kat’, it always appears to be odd and annoying.

Video Credits: TheEllenShow

Related: Chills Or Charm: Jim Parsons Has A Complicated Relationship With Cats

Kat may suffer from social anxiety, but she is nothing like her previous ‘Big Bang Theory’ character Amy. The only entertaining bit of ‘Call Me Kat’ is when Mayim Bialik wears a green pantsuit to every formal event and dances awkwardly. However, it falls short of the expectations of those who have seen Mayim Bialik on ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

Why is ‘Call Me Kat’ getting negative reviews?

On Rotten Tomatoes, ‘Call Me Kat’ presently has a 21 percent Tomatometer score based on only 12 reviews. The audience score is much higher at 56 percent but still poor. Overall, most critics believe the series falls short in terms of lack of humour and tempo. The screenwriting in the American version features random jokes over situational comedy. As a result, it appears forced when Bialik randomly breaks in to create laughter by talking to the audience.

Video Credits: Mayim Bialik

The majority of top critics agree that ‘Call Me Kat’ is dull, uninspired, and just not as enjoyable as the original production starring Miranda Hart, who executive produces the Fox translation. Despite the negative feedback, a few critics seem to like ‘Call Me Kat’. While the series may not appear to be an instant success, it may appeal to those who want to watch Bialik’s character make fun of herself. The series may also be apt for people who want to see something unusual in the long run.

Tell us if you have watched ‘Call Me Kat’ and your opinion about it in the comments!