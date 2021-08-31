Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik Is Attracting The Fury Of Her Fans

People are outraged after learning that Mayim Bialik would host ‘Jeopardy!’ Let’s look into why Bialik is getting criticized online.

Nine months after the death of longtime host Alex Trebek, Sony announced that executive producer Mike Richards is the new host of the long-running game show, ‘Jeopardy!’. Alex became a part of ‘Jeopardy!’ in 1984 and hosted over eight thousand episodes. The popular TV host passed away at the age of 80 in November 2020. However, Richards had to step down. Trebek had made a series of insulting remarks about women, Jews, and poor people. He has also mistreated two models while working as a producer on ‘The Price Is Right’. Though he denies any misconduct while on ‘The Price Is Right’, he is still an executive producer on ‘Jeopardy!’.

To keep ‘Jeopardy!’ running, many temporary hosts got rotated in and out. Ken Jennings hosted the show for six long weeks. Then came new guest hosts that included Katie Couric, Anderson Cooper, Dr Sanjay Gupta, Dr Oz, Savannah Guthrie, Robin Roberts, Aaron Rodgers, and Joe Buck, who tried their hand at hosting ‘Jeopardy!’. As per reports, Mayim Bialik got finalized to fill in as the host of ‘Jeopardy!’ primetime specials. Bialik is famously known for playing the role of Amy Farrah Fowler in the hit sitcom ‘The Big Bang Theory‘.

In an interview with the ABC show, the ‘Call Me Kat‘ actor expressed her happiness about hosting ‘Jeopardy!’. “I cannot imagine not wanting to do anything involved with ‘Jeopardy!’. It is such an iconic and unbelievable piece of our collective culture. To be considered to be a part of it, really in any way, is an immense honour, especially for someone who has dedicated so much of my life to academia, to know things and to be able to communicate things.”

PEOPLE ARE MAD AT MAYIM BIALIK FOR HOSTING ‘JEOPARDY!’

Fans have been sharing their disapproval online since Mayim Bialik got announced to host ‘Jeopardy!’. The actor made some controversial vaccination comments in the past that came to light again. Bialik claimed in her parenting book that she and her ex-husband, Michael Stone, chose not to vaccinate their children, Miles and Frederick. She said that it was a very personal decision taken after extensive research. Nowadays, it is open to all parents who want to learn about the health of their child. It is irrespective of their medical knowledge or their education position.

Bialik remarked that she got misunderstood after receiving backlash for her decision. She stated that she is not anti-vaccine and that her children are vaccinated.

In a YouTube video posted in December 2020, Bialik described why she and her children would be taking the COVID vaccine. She said that she never stated that vaccines aren’t valuable, useful, or necessary. Bialik admitted to receiving a lot of negative press, most of which was false. The internet jury declared she was a threat to her children, a disgrace to science, and a member of the Hollywood elite responsible for baby deaths.

She went on to add that she hadn’t chosen out of vaccinating her children totally but had delayed getting them vaccinated early on due to vaccine-related allergies.

FANS ANGRY WITH MAYIM BIALIK’S CONTROVERSIAL STATEMENTS

Bialik’s 2017 New York Times editorial headlined ‘Being a Feminist in Harvey Weinstein’s World‘ was also well highlighted. Some readers cited a passage of the article in which she spoke about making self-protective and wise choices every day as a 41-year-old actor. She wrote about deciding that her sexual self is the best-kept secret with those with whom she is most intimate. She stated that she dresses modestly and does not act flirtatiously with males as a matter of policy.

After receiving criticism for the editorial, Bialik emphasised on a Facebook Live interview with then-New York Times editorial board member Bari Weiss. ‘The Big Bang Theory’ mentioned that there is no way to avoid being victim to assault by wearing or acting in a certain way. Bialikexpressed regret for how things turned out. In the end, she thought the only ones responsible for their behaviour and assault were the predators who committed those heinous deeds.