TRENDING TODAY

Mayim Bialik Has Finally Found A Steady Income After The Big Bang Theory

Mayim Bialik found a steady showbiz home after ‘The Big Bang Theory’
DKODING Studio
Geetika Kanwara

I started my career as an Analyst with McKinsey but, my inclination towards the field of marketing-led me into grabbing a masters in Marketing. Life took a big circle and got me back to writing like my early childhood days. I worked as a Digital Marketing Intern with Scraplabs and as a Content Writing Associate with a travel company known as Liamtra. If not writing, you'll find me binge-watching a Netflix show, reading a book, listening to music or watching cute dog videos.

Previous Article
Big Bang Theory Was Supposed To Open With An Entirely Different Conversation On The Season 1 Pilot
No Newer Articles