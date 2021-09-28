Mayim Bialik Has Finally Found A Steady Income After The Big Bang Theory

Mayim Bialik is ready with her new show, ‘Jeopardy!’ Let’s find out who she replaced to take her seat behind the famed podium!

Alex Trebek helmed the top-rated quiz show ‘Jeopardy!’ for 37 years. He would always stand behind the podium, index cards in hand, calm and collected. Sadly, Alex Trebek died in November of pancreatic cancer, which he was diagnosed with in March 2018. Trebek’s fight with the disease became quite public after his diagnosis. For the next year and a half, he continued to host the show. Trebek finished filming on October 29th, 2020. No one realised it would be his last day at the studio at the time.

Why was Mike Richards forced to resign as host?

Alex Trebek’s replacement was supposed to be Mike Richards. However, Mike had to resign as the host after some of his previous questionable statements were made public. It soon led to an uproar on social media among ‘Jeopardy!’ fans.

A long time ago, Mike Richards appeared on ‘The Randumb Show’. He asked his co-host, Ben Triffon if she had ever taken naked images. Triffon laughed and responded, ‘No’, but Richards corrected her, then inquired if these were “boobie photographs”.

Video Credits: Access

In another episode, he made an unpleasant remark on people with large noses, referring to them as “ew-jay”. Following widespread criticism, the artist issued a statement in which he described how humbling it was to confront a thoroughly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago. He went on to say that, looking back, there was no excuse for the words he made on the podcast and that he was genuinely sorry.

Richards mentioned that it was a series of irreverent chats amongst friends. But his attempts to be hilarious and provocative were not tolerated. Mike Richards then informed everyone that he had erased all of the episodes. He opted out as the show’s presenter as well.

Mayim Bialik on screen after ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Suzanne Prete, a Sony Pictures Television executive, recently issued a statement. It mentioned that due to internal issues that the creators had been facing, Mike Richards would have to step aside from his position as executive producer at ‘Jeopardy!’ The constant disruption produced by Mike Richards’ mishap made the team’s situation very difficult.

Mayim Bialik beats LeVar Burton

Following Alex Trebek’s death, executives of ‘Jeopardy!’ spent months auditioning prominent personalities for his replacement. It featured news anchor Anderson Cooper, CNBC financial journalist David Faber, journalist Katie Couric, NFL player Aaron Rodgers, and actor LeVar Burton. It also included Ken Jennings, who was the highest-earning American game show contestant of all time. Jennings also holds the record for the longest winning run on the popular US game programme ‘Jeopardy!’ with 74 consecutive wins.

Video Credits: Good Morning America

Fans of the game programme ‘Jeopardy!’ wanted LeVar Burton to host the show. Burton rose to fame as a result of his work on the miniseries ‘Roots’, ‘Reading Rainbow’ and appearing on ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’. When word of the search for the next host spread on social media, several fans launched a viral campaign asking actor LeVar Burton to host, and he too auditioned. However, until the show’s producers make their final decision, Mayim Bialik will host the first three weeks of the show.

Mayim Bialik on screen after ‘The Big Bang Theory’

After the announcement of her new show on TV, Mayim Bialik turned to Instagram to express her joy. ‘The Big Bang Theory‘ and ‘Call Me Kat‘ star posted a shot of herself behind the famed ‘Jeopardy!’ podium on Instagram. Mayim Bialik wrote: “Happy to be of service to my ‘Jeopardy!’ Family. There is no place I would rather be!”

Mayim Bialik is popularly known for her role as Amy Farrah Fowler on ‘The Big Bang Theory’, a hit CBS comedy sitcom. Bialik is currently starring on Fox’s ‘Call Me Kat’, which she also executive produces. The actor also wrote and directed her first film, ‘As Sick As They Made Us’.

