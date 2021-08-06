Big Bang Theory: Mayim Bialik Furious At People For Targeting Jim Parsons

‘The Big Bang Theory’ ended its long and glorious run in 2019, but people are still talking about it. Recently, Mayim Bialik sat down with the US Weekly magazine and talked about her misunderstood on-screen and off-screen relationship with her co-star Jim Parsons.

It’s been two years since the series finale of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ was aired. But fans are still talking about it. One of the key aspects of their talks is the chemistry between all the co-actors and how they are still holding up after the show has ended. There have been many reports saying that Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons were not on the best of terms. But is there any substance to these reports?

Highlights —

Mayim Bialik furious with fans for targeting Parsons

Mayim Bialik can’t see Jim Parsons being blamed

Mayim Bialik recently sat down with the US Weekly and talked about her time on the sitcom with her co-actor Jim Parsons. If some of you still don’t know what it is about, then allow us to remind you that Sheldon and Amy date and end up getting married on the sitcom. Mayim put a rest to the speculations about her chemistry with Jim on the sets and said that they shared some nice moments together.

She further added that both she and Jim are not ‘overly sentimental’ humans, which allowed them to maintain a strong work relationship on the sets. In addition, they are also serving as co-producers on a new show and hence, their duties together stretched beyond acting.

Related: Big Bang Theory: Jim Parsons And Mayim Bialik Never Became Friends Off-Screen

Given the show’s smooth run and wide success, we can imagine how they had joined forces together to make the show a major success. TBBT ran for 12 seasons and ended in 2019. Mayim said that Jim and she handled the separation pretty well due to their ability to assert control over their emotions. And yes, that has nothing to do with them hating each other or anything like that; it only means that they are emotionally strong.

Mayim Bialik furious with fans for targeting Parsons

However, she added that while it was not as difficult for her to part from the show, she did get sentimental while filming the last scene. While everyone said goodbye to each other during the shoot for the final season, she and Jim also shared a ‘farewell’ moment with each other.

Mayim Bialik furious with fans for targeting Parsons

Their goodbye was short-lived as they later got to work together, this time on a series called ‘Call me Kat’. Apparently, they had liked each other’s company and work ethics so much that they decided to work together on another project. In the interview, she further said that she was working with Jim again as a production partner, which was amazing. Okay, now this gets us a little emotional. Seeing those two again, even as a behind-the-camera team, is a little heartwarming and nostalgic.

Related: Young Sheldon Season 4 Ending Has Entered The Beginning Of Dark Times, What’s Next

Mayim Bialik can’t see Jim Parsons being blamed

‘The Big Bang Theory’ has been the longest-running American sitcom of all time. It featured an ensemble cast of names such as Mayim Bialik, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg and Melissa Rauch. Having so many actors together on the same show and expecting the show to work with the cast members not getting along together is a bizarre idea. But then again, rumours occasionally pop up about the alleged conflicts. Many fans of the series were hell-bent on proving that Jim was not a good person and working with him was a nightmare. But Mayim has shut many mouths now.

Video Credits: TheEllenShow

While Mayim and Jim are still working as production partners, we would like to see them working in front of the camera again. Their striking chemistry on TBBT was a major highlight.

Tells us in the comments if you would also like to see Jim and Mayim again on-screen together? Also, tell us which your favourite TBBT episode was.