Mayim Bialik Eyeing The Spot Of Becoming Full Time Jeopardy Host

The actress has become quite a favourite with the show’s makers.

Popular American quiz show ‘Jeopardy!’ could get a new full-time host in Mayim Bialik. The show had been bubbling with controversy for problems involving its hosts, even though things do seem to have calmed down lately. Its hosts Matt Amodio and Jonathan Fisher have kept things under control, pivoting the attention of the show to its contestants (and not hosts) once again.

Highlights —

The forces trying to make Mayim Bialik a full-time host

Why Mayim Bialik is such a favourite

But now, there are certain people involved in the making of the show who want ‘The Big Bang Theory’ star Mayim Bialik, the current host, to serve as the host of ‘Jeopardy!’ permanently.

Mayim Bialik Could Become a Full-time ‘Jeopardy!’ Host

Reports suggest that a good part of the show’s crew wants Bialik to become the full-time host as soon as can be. The sources quoted anonymous talk about the new and refreshing energy Bialik brought with her, in comparison to other hosts such as Mike Richards. After many controversies and trouble, Richards was asked to resign.

Those working behind the scenes of the long-running popular show seem to appreciate Bialik for her simple kindness and the warmth that the actress exudes. The months of controversy that revolved around the show have certainly taken a toll on the crew, who are now trying hard to bring Bialik on board permanently.

A source has been cited anonymously saying, “Mayim is gracious, warm and smart and Michael is a diligent leader who is focused on producing a show for the viewers”.

One day, Bialik even surprised crew members by getting vanilla and Oreo cupcakes from a bakery nearby.

The report also suggested that crew members were glad about things turning calm and normal after the stress with hosts and rumours about the game show’s future.