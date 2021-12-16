TRENDING TODAY

Mayim Bialik Eyeing The Spot Of Becoming Full Time Jeopardy Host

Mayim Bialik Could Become a Full-time ‘Jeopardy!’ Host
DKODING Studio
Tasneem

I am a Mumbai-bred, hijab-donning, essay-scrawling freelance writer who's into TV shows, movies and books, so many books! I live in hopes that my hijab will someday win the staring contest it is always subjected to.

Previous Article
Deadpool Is Lying About Taking A Break From Acting
No Newer Articles