Mayim Bialik Cheated Her Way Into Becoming Big Bang Theory’s Amy

Mayim Bialik was not supposed to be a part of ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

Bialik debuted with ‘The Big Bang Theory’ in the season three finale episode and very soon became fans’ favourite. However, now fans have come to know that she wasn’t the original choice and used cheating methods to get the role.

Mayim Bialik replaced Kate Micucci in ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Bialik returned to acting for Health Insurance

Kate Micucci was another actress competing for the role, however, Bialik grabbed the role. Micucci fans could see her joining ‘The Big Bang Theory’ in a season six episode, titled “The Tangible Affection Proof” where she played Raj’s love interest, Lucy. She made appearances in the show for a total of eight episodes.

Bialik, who is popular for making controversial statements during the Me Too movement, found a place for herself because her character’s professional career matched with her academic background. She played Amy, whose relationship with Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) soon became a reason to watch the show and Bialik appeared in 203 episodes of the hit comedy series.

Bialik was a popular child actor in the 90s, as she appeared in NBC’s ‘Blossom’. She went on to obtain a Ph.D. in Neuroscience but decided to return to acting after the long hiatus. The Amy actor previously revealed the reason why she returned to acting. She had no intentions of becoming a main cast member when she auditioned for the role but was returning to act as she was “running out of health insurance”.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ starred Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, and Kunal Nayyar along with Mayim Bialik, and managed to run for 12 seasons.

Some fans accused her of cheating to grab the role in ‘The Big Bang Theory’ that was originally not meant for her. But, according to DKODING experts, there is no such case. In fact, on an investigation, we found that Bialik was not the only one who auditioned for a different role and grabbed another. Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny in the series, was playing a character named Katie in the unaired pilot episode.

Though Bialik never intended to play Amy Farrah Fowler, she is impressed by what her character and Sheldon Cooper (played by Jim Parsons) managed to achieve. She thinks that Amy had the ‘Longest-Running Nonsexual Relationship’ on TV which is a significant feat that the sitcom achieved given the popularity of the couple.

Let us know if it is fair to accuse Amy Farah Fowler of cheating in the comments box below.