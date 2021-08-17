The parameter of a show’s success is usually determined by the time it takes for the audience to forget that show once it stops airing. Recently, fans were arguing whether two major stars of the show, Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons, got along on the sets. Mayim, in a recent interview, discussed her chemistry with Jim and much more.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ finished airing in 2019 and the cast members walked their own paths after that. Sitcom actors are used to that as generally, the shoots last for years and they become used to bidding farewells to their co-actors and their crew members. But it’s another story altogether with the fans of those TV shows as the feelings linger even after their favourite shows end. And once they do, they find a way to keep the show alive in their conversations, talking about the cast members and their chemistries on-screen and off-screen.

Highlights —

Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons off-screen relationship

Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons on TBBT sets

Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco took a hit from the rumours which claimed that they were not on the best of terms while shooting the sitcom. However, the off-screen relationship between the other two stars of the show, Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons, has also led to such reports. But is there any substance in that? Let’s find out.

The reports surfaced recently when Mayim was seen sitting down for an interview with the US Weekly. She was talking about the new show that Jim Parsons was doing as a producer and he wanted Mayim on board with her.

Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons maintained distance on ‘The Big Bang Theory’ set

On being asked about it, Mayim replied that she was initially shocked to know that Jim wanted to work with her again. She added that she thought she was ‘annoying’ to work with as far as Jim was concerned. Now, this part of the interview grabbed the fans’ attention. What did she mean by annoying? There were, in fact, many reports from the sets of TBBT claiming that Mayim and Jim were not exactly on the best of terms while shooting for the show. Even though they were a couple onscreen, it was reported vastly that they shared a bad relationship.

Related: Big Bang Theory: Jim Parsons And Mayim Bialik Never Became Friends Off-Screen

MAYIM BIALIK AND JIM PARSONS OFFSCREEN RELATIONSHIP

Now such reports are common from the sets of multi-starrer films or TV shows. Sometimes such reports are proven right and sometimes, well, they are just rumours. This particular scenario seems to be inclining towards the latter. As in the full-length interview, Mayim said a few things that proved that she and Jim were very close friends while they were shooting for the show.

She said that they shared some nice moments on the sets and added that perhaps the reason for them getting along together is that they both aren’t overly sentimental human beings. They know how to separate their personal life from their professional life and that makes a lot of difference. Differences occur when you start getting bothered by another co-star’s behaviour or if you develop feelings for them and it doesn’t turn out well. This happened with Johnny and Kaley. But Mayim and Jim were not falling for any of that.

MAYIM BIALIK AND JIM PARSONS ON TBBT SETS

However, she also added that while they played characters that were emotionally distant, it was still difficult for them to shoot the last scene without any emotions pouring out. We can imagine how difficult it would have been for them to actually bid farewell to the cast and crew that worked together for more than a decade to turn the show into an international phenomenon. Currently, they are working on ‘Call me Kat’ together as co-producers. Additionally, Mayim is also playing a role on the show.

Since Mayim herself confronted the reports of her not getting along with Jim on the sets of the show, we wonder if the rumours will stop.

Tell us in the comments about your favourite pair on ‘The Big Bang Theory’.