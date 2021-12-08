Matt Reeves Wanted No One Except Robert Pattinson To Be His Batman

Robert Pattinson was the most wanted choice for the role of Bruce Wayne in the upcoming ‘The Batman’ film. However, the actor made his director Matt Reeves scared to the bones with the possibility of turning down the role.

Matt Reeves‘ ‘The Batman’ has experienced almost every production setback that is possible. From filming delays to the lead actor contracting a deadly virus, the film witnessed a plethora of hiccups. However, the man in the director’s seat, Matt Reeves does not mind any of it because he has got all that he wanted: Robert Pattinson as Batman. To find out more details about the relationship between Reeves and Pattinson, keep reading!

REEVES’ RECKLESS ROCKSTAR

It is now common knowledge that Matt Reeves is trying to attempt something entirely unique with ‘The Batman’. The film is neither an origin story nor a tale about the hero’s peak days but what lies in between. As is evident, Reeves is trying to capture a very interesting facet in the superhero genre with ‘The Batman’. Given that the director carries ambitious plans for the movie, it is only natural that in his vision there was only ever one perfect choice for the lead and that was none other than Robert Pattinson, whom Matt Reeves wanted as Batman since the project came to inception.

At an online panel discussion, Reeves expressed that the “version” of Bruce Wayne he wanted to present to the world was a “reckless rockstar” but “in a decaying manner”. The director added that a part of him always saw Pattinson as that very character but he never had any clue if Robert would be open to playing the part. Reeves wanted Pattinson to take on the role so badly that he remembers thinking, “What if Rob doesn’t want to play Batman? This will be a disaster”.

However, this disaster was deterred. As it turned out, as per Reeves, Pattinson himself had “a whole path” of his own that led to the same idea of Batman that Reeves envisioned. Once Pattinson found out that he and Reeves shared the same blueprint for the character, he became “very interested” in the film.

Since Matt Reeves’ fondness of Robert Pattinson finally translated into real life with Pattinson being open to the role, the director feels, “It was one of those things that for me felt really kind of lucky and fated”. Once the two met, Reeves became 100 per cent assured that his collaboration with Pattinson was going to achieve something “new” and “really special”. In a way, Matt Reeves struck gold by getting Robert Pattinson in the film since he was always what the filmmaker envisioned from the beginning.

Needless to mention, the zeal to create a “new version of Batman” was also present in Robert Pattinson. The actor was always driven to play a “struggling” and “troubled” rendition of Bruce Wayne and “kept coming back” to this same idea. The partnership of Reeves and Robert feels like a match made in heaven, considering how similar their ambitions for ‘The Batman’ have been.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We know that ‘The Batman’ will be darker and grittier than other films which featured Bruce Wayne in the centre. The “new version of Batman” focuses on Batman finding his feet as a crime-fighting hero in the reboot franchise. Paul Dano features as one of Batman’s most renowned comic enemies: the Riddler. In addition, Zoë Kravitz stars as Catwoman or Selina Kyle while Andy Serkis plays perhaps the youngest version of Alfred Pennyworth ever shown on screen.

What’s more interesting is the casting of Jeffery Wright as the first African-American James Gordon, the police commissioner of Gotham City. As in the film, Pattinson’s Batman fights not only the chaos-inducing Riddler but also crime and corruption in the city. Colin Farell will feature as crime lord Penguin. The star cast of the film is packed with experienced actors. The only question remains, will the film’s narrative and story rise to their collective potential and the ongoing hype around the film? We’ll only find that out on March 4, 2022!

By the looks of ‘The Batman’ trailers that have dropped so far, do you feel Robert Pattinson is the right match for the role of Batman? How excited are you to watch ‘The Batman’? Comment below!