Matt Damon Desperately Wants To Land A Superhero Role, Like His Best Friend, Ben Affleck

Matt Damon is interested in playing a superhero role, but only on one condition! Let’s find out what the Oscar-winning actor has to say!

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck met when they were young boys. They appeared as extras in the 1989 film ‘Field of Dreams’. Three years later, they co-starred in a movie called ‘School Ties’. Damon played the lead, while Affleck played the supporting role. It was then that they started writing the script for ‘Good Will Hunting’. Later they featured in films like ‘Glory Daze’ and ‘Chasing Amy’ together. ‘Good Will Hunting’ got released in 1997, and it pushed Matt Damon and Ben Affleck to stardom. In 1998, they won their first Academy Award for best original screenplay for ‘Good Will Hunting.’ They also co-starred in ‘Dogma’ and were executive producers of the HBO series ‘Project Greenlight’.

MATT DAMON WANTS TO BE A SUPERHERO

While promoting ‘Jason Bourne’, Matt Damon spoke to the Irish Examiner if he was interested in playing the role of a superhero. He replied that he would consider anything with the right director, but he could not imagine it as there were not any superheroes left. Damon felt they were all taken at the moment. However, he shared that he would do it if his friend Ben Affleck will direct him. Damon would jump on it in a New York minute.

Damon also mentioned that he would love to work with Ben. But the Oscar-winning actor pointed out having one problem with working with Ben Affleck. Every time his friend directs a movie, Affleck gives himself the best role in it. So until he is willing to give up the best role to one of his friends, no one is going to get on with it.

Matt Damon desperately wants a superhero role, like his best friend, Ben Affleck

Actor Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have consistently proven their friendship on numerous occasions. Twenty years later, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck will return as writers for the upcoming ‘The Last Duel’. Matt Damon will also portray the role of knight Jean de Carrouges. After being delayed by COVID-19, the film will finally release on October 15th.

WHY DID MATT DAMON REFUSE ‘DAREDEVIL’?

‘Daredevil’ was Damon and Affleck’s favourite comic superhero while growing up. To them, Matt Murdock was the ultimate superhero since he worked as a lawyer during the day and fought Bullseye and Kingpin by night. As young actors, playing Daredevil in a film was a dream role for both actors.

Matt Damon stated in an interview that he was approached initially for the part in the 2003 movie. He refused to play the superhero because he had not seen Mark Steven Johnson’s work. Damon felt if someone as acclaimed as Chris Nolan offered him the role, he would have said yes. It appeared to contradict Affleck’s story. According to Affleck, he got offered the character first. Even if he later regrets how it turned out. Despite the movie grossing over $100 million domestically, ‘Daredevil’ was a big flop. But the response to the film influenced his decision to do justice to the role of Batman.

MATT DAMON TO PLAY ACTOR LOKI

On a recent broadcast of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Matt Damon announced that he would reprise his cameo role as Actor Loki, a variant of the original, in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘. Unfortunately, Tom Hiddleston will not be back as Loki in the fourth ‘Thor‘ film. But he will feature in Season 2 of his own show.

“I do not know if it is secret or not though everybody knows. I went down there to shoot. People figured it out because the paparazzi took pictures of us and what we were doing”, said Matt Damon.

The actor went on to say that they were recreating a cameo that he and Luke Hemsworth did in ‘Thor: Ragnarok‘. Since they had a good time, director Taika Waititi brought them back to kind of run that joke again and enhance it a little bit.

