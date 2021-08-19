Matt Damon Did Nothing Despite Knowing His Big-Budget Film The Great Wall Will Be A Failure

Matt Damon’s fifteen-year-old daughter never fails to poke fun at one of his most criticised big-budget films. Let’s find out which Damon film his daughter dislikes!

Matt Damon made his directorial debut in 2016 with ‘The Great Wall’. Directed by Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou, ‘The Great Wall’ is a historical-fantasy action film. The movie featured Matt Damon in the main lead alongside Tian Jing, Willem Dafoe, Andy Lau, Pedro Pascal, Hanyu Zhang, and many more. The storyline of ‘The Great Wall’, set in ancient China, revolves around a European mercenary fighter, William (played by Matt Damon), who travels to the Asian kingdom seeking gunpowder. He gets caught and is imprisoned, but finally joins forces with the Chinese army.

Matt Damon has been working in movies for over thirty years. The actor has received numerous awards for his roles. One of his few movies that failed to make a mark include ‘The Great Wall’. However, many people feel that ‘The Monuments Men’ and ‘All the Pretty Horses’ were worse. ‘The Great Wall’ has a Tomatometer of 35% and an audience score of 42% on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite earning just under $335 million worldwide, the film is considered a box-office flop. It was due to the film’s massive budget of $150 million. The marketing costs of ‘The Great Wall’ also surpassed its box office earnings.

Matt Damon, the Oscar-winning actor, recently went on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast before the release of his new film, ‘Stillwater’. The actor also revealed some details regarding his personal life. He shared that his 15-year-old daughter enjoys teasing him for his few movie failures.

“She just likes giving me shit. She is playfully hard on me. She does not go to see my movies on purpose, the ones she thinks might be good. She crushes me on the ones that do not work”, said Damon.

One big failure included the 2016 ‘The Great Wall’. While we all know how ‘The Great Wall’ performed, Damon’s daughter still manages to throw in some clever comments about the film. The Oscar winner stated that whenever she talks about ‘The Great Wall’, she refers to it as ‘The Wall’. When Damon corrects her that it is called ‘The Great Wall’, she responds: “Dad, there is nothing great about that movie.”

MATT DAMON KNEW ‘THE GREAT WALL’ WILL BE A DISASTER

Damon further revealed on the podcast that he understood he was in the middle of a blunder while filming. After watching the film’s Hollywood investors pressuring Zhang Yimou to sacrifice his vision, Damon understood that ‘The Great Wall’ was doomed. He felt it lacked clarity and did not function as a film. Despite realizing that the film had a low chance of success, Damon chose to work in the movie.

“I came to consider that the definition of a professional actor; knowing you are in a turkey and going, ‘Okay, I have got four more months. It is the up at dawn siege on Hamburger Hill. I am definitely going to die here, but I am doing it”, added Damon. But he later explained that his experience working on ‘The Great Wall’ was as shitty as anyone can feel creatively. Though he hoped he never has to feel that way again.

‘THE GREAT WALL’ WAS CRITICISED FOR ITS STEREOTYPICAL PORTRAYAL

Matt Damon’s big-budget film ‘The Great Wall’ was also the victim of casting backlash. Matt Damon played the role of a European mercenary warrior who helps the Chinese fight against alien invaders. Many critics criticised the film for promoting a stereotypical white character saving the Chinese people. When he read the script, Damon did think about race.

He saw the plot similar to ‘Lawrence of Arabia’, ‘Dances with Wolves’, and ‘Avatar‘. He felt it was as if some outsider entered a new society, found value in the culture, provided some talent from the outside that benefited them in their fight, and they were all changed forever.

Looking at the plot and star cast, ‘The Great Wall’ offered a lot of promise. Unfortunately, despite that, the film failed to deliver. After release, ‘The Great Wall’ was severely criticised for narrative, plot and poor CGI effects.