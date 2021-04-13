Matrix 4 Vs Mission Impossible 7: Tom Cruise Is Afraid Of Keanu Reeves

‘Matrix 4’ vs ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ is the new test fight to decide between the unbeatable, Keanu Reeves or Tom Cruise. Who will you vote for?

Both Tom Cruise and Keanu Reeves are chocolatey boys but we know that we can’t judge them by their looks! Both have given blockbusters in the action movie genre. But now, in 2021, they are up for a final showdown. Whoever prevails in the ‘Matrix 4’ vs ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ final clash, will emerge as the real action hero. Both Keanu Reeves’ and Tom Cruise’s fans are suited up to give their hero the title of the “action hero of the generation”.

Highlights —

Both Keanu Reeves and Tom Cruise redefined the action hero image. Their movies shifted the perception from the hunky, full-blooded action hero to a more sober version having lean, agile bodies. The two of them are sleek men who make use of the state of the art technology and martial arts skills rather than giving a traditional blow. These guys wear tight fitted suits and sunglasses rather than opting for more comfortable clothing – camouflaged cargoes and tank t-shirts.

Tom Cruise is best known for his role in ‘Mission: Impossible’ for over two decades. Every movie upgraded the fame quotient of the franchise. ‘Rogue Nation’ and ‘Fallout’ became big blockbusters and brought global fame for the franchise. Their success has set the field for MI:7 and MI:8, set for 2021 and 2022.

Similarly, Keanu Reeves is a king of action, initially because of ‘Matrix’ and then ‘John Wick’. These projects created a cult following for Reeves. The good news is that both ‘John Wick’ and ‘Matrix’ have their sequels in waiting, in 2021.

‘John Wick 4′ and ‘Matrix 4’ are all set and ready to release in 2021 with the wildest coincidence. Both movies are scheduled to release on the same date i.e. 21 May 2021. Perhaps, the producers won’t take such a risk as it will create a conflict of interest for the fans.

Just a few months after the release of ‘Matrix 4’, there comes the Tom Cruise led ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ on 23 July 2021. This year features the unprecedented direct clash of Hollywood’s two most loved personalities, iconic and bankable. Both Keanu Reeves and Tom Cruise means cash for producers. Undoubtedly, the big battle of 2021 is to be witnessed.

Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible’ has repeatedly released in a few years wherein he plays Ethan Hunt. While Keanu Reeves will be returning as Neo after very long, so his film will draw more craze.

Keanu Reeves led ‘Matrix 4’ has generated anticipation among fans of not just the action genre, but also teenage geeks. The show will also attract a whole generation of teenage fans who are now in their 30s and 40s.

Let us know which movie between ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ and ‘Matrix 4’ would you choose to watch. Also, mention your favourite between Tom Cruise and Keanu Reeves.