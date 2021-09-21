Matrix 4: Keanu Reeves’ Neo Will Lose His Memory But The Film Will Retain All The Classic Matrix Hallmarks

Good news! Keanu Reeves is back from the dead as Neo in the ‘Matrix 4’ trailer! Let’s find out more about the highly awaited movie!

Neo, played by Keanu Reeves, was supposed to have died at the end of ‘The Matrix Revolutions’. In the final moments of the third instalment, Neo allows the evil Smith programme to corrupt him. It gave Smith’s code access to the machine mainframe in the real world. Neo’s body is left dead in the machine city after Smith gets wiped, and the Matrix gets restored. Finally, we observe the body of Neo gets consumed by machines.

Neo’s back in the first trailer for ‘Matrix 4’ at CinemaCon

At CinemaCon, the ‘Matrix Resurrections’ trailer finally got revealed. The trailer brought back Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), but with no recollection of the trilogy. The trailer begins with Reeves’ Neo emerging from a mirror. He then meets Trinity in a store, who notices him and smiles when he sees him. Neo has changed his name to Thomas Anderson and is currently in rehabilitation. He tells his therapist (Neil Patrick Harris) that he had nightmares that were not just dreams. He then inquired as to whether he was insane.

He has a sense that something is wrong with the world, but he has no idea what The Matrix is. Later, he meets a woman named Moss in a coffee shop. They exchange handshakes, but neither remembers the other. Meanwhile, Thomas spends his days consuming prescription blue pills and wondering what is going around him. Reeves’ Thomas then meets a man (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) who resembles Morpheus, played by Laurence Fishburne in the original trilogy. He delivers Anderson a red pill, and we soon witness footage showing him with powers, perceiving the Matrix for what it is: a fabricated world.

Neo’s advanced superhuman strength

Reeves’ Thomas ultimately meets a man (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) who resembles Morpheus. The unknown person delivers Anderson a red pill. We soon witness him with powers, perceiving the Matrix for what it is: a fabricated world. The film included Neo (Reeves) fighting the Morpheus-like person in a dojo and a vision of Anderson in an incubator. It is followed some of the same tones as the original. There is also a scene in which Neo looks in the mirror and sees an older version of himself. He also appears to have gained a few new abilities since the last time we saw him.

Aside from Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, we will also witness Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra, Christina Ricci, and Jessica Henwick are among the newcomers.

Lana Wachowski shares what made her bring back Neo and Trinity

Lana Wachowski directed ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ in the absence of her sister and former directing partner, Lilly Wachowski. During an interview with “Collider”, she admitted that the entire narrative occurred to her during a time of loss. She was attempting to digest the deaths of her parents and a close friend. “My dad died, then this friend died, then my mom died. I did not really know how to process that kind of grief. I had not experienced it that closely. You know their lives are going to end, and yet it was still really hard”.

She went on to explain how her mind has always gone into her fantasy. So, one night, as she was crying and could not sleep, her head exploded with this entire scenario. She may not have her mother and father, but she could have Neo and Trinity, the two most important people in her life. It was immediately reassuring for her to see these two characters resurrected, and it is simple.

She continued, saying: “You can look at it and say: ‘OK, these two people die and OK, bring these two people back to life and oh, does not that feel good.’ Yeah, it did! It is simple, and this is what art does, and that is what stories do, they comfort us.”

Warner Bros. had planned the official release date of ‘Matrix 4’ on May 21, 2021, but it got pushed back owing to the global pandemic. It will now release on December 22, 2022.