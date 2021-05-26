Matrix 4 Climax Revealed! Keanu Reeves To Prove His Immortal Theory

This is not a plain gossip or an outrageous Internet theory, we are taking about the worldwide famous meme “Keanu Reeves is immortal”, just before the release of Matrix 4.

Let’s investigate “Keanu Reeves is Immortal” theory before Matrix 4

What Made Keanu Reeves So Famous?

Then emerged the Keanu Reeves’ Immortal Theory

What Keanu Reeves thinks about the theory?

Truth Revealed before Matrix 4! Latest update on Keanu Reeves and his Immortal Theory

Although such Immortal theories makes readers suspicious and they reject it but we are talking about Keanu Reeves and anything is possible in his case. The viral “Keanu Reeves is Immortal” meme was irresistible. Supporting the theory is the fact that the actor has defied his age and looks young till this age.

Video Credits: RangBaaz Studio

Also he claims the title of Hollywood’s most mysterious leading men, naturally makes the fans intrigued about him. Let get deep into how the John Wick star became the theme of this wildest of the wild rumour.

Keanu Reeves became a sensation in the 1989 comedy Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and became a certified Hollywood star. In the 90s, he became a household name after he did Speed and Point Break. But his character defining role came when he played Neo in The Matrix trilogy. The movie’s success took him to the next level of stardom. Last year, in 2020, he was ranked number 4 in the list of “The 25 Greatest Actors of the 21st Century (So Far),” by New York Times.

Surprisingly he took a break during the 2010s. And then came his legendary comeback in 2014’s John Wick. It was so unexpected. His presence multiplied the success and the franchise spawned a five-part film series, as well as a TV prequel.

Video Credits: WatchMojo.com

Fans still wonder Reeves, at the time of John Wick’s release was 50 years old, yet he looks the same 15 years earlier when he did Matrix.

Some fans compared the looks and pointed that he practically looked the same as he did in 1991’s Point Break.

A mysterious man named Davide launched the website in 2010 called Keanu Reeves Is Immortal. He explained the theory that Reeves is a time-traveling shapeshifting creature and is existing from centuries under different identities.

Davide told “Vulture” in 2020, “I’m not gonna claim I’m the person that first came up with it, but I’m definitely the person that capitalized and developed it”. Keanu Reeves is immortal first came in Reddit when a someone established the resemblance between Reeves and Paul Mounet, a French actor born in 1847. Then came a rain of different historical figures (including Charlemagne) that people compared Reeves with, hence proving the theory right.

Reeves is a generous man, undoubtedly and an active philanthropist. He doesn’t like to boast about his charitable endeavors.

Wall Street Journal wrote that Reeves forfeited a big chunk of his profits from The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions and offered the same to special effects and costume departments. The amount was a whooping $80 million.

He himself said once, “money is the last thing I think about”. “I could live on what I’ve already made for the next few centuries.” It’s also said that Reeves runs a charity to help sick children without attaching his name to the foundation. All this proves that he is not just an actor, but an ageless, wise supernatural creature?

Video Credits: Donald Trump Hot News

Funny thing is that Reeves enjoys the theory. He hasn’t even denied it and coolly plays along. Earlier when late-night host Jimmy Fallon revealed to him about the theory, he was smiling but he never ever denied the claim.

Now that Matrix 4 is on its way, and we are going to see him as Nero after a decade. It would be interesting to see if he looks the same Nero or an aged Nero.

On a serious note, no one can age like Keanu Reeves.

