Marvel’s Biggest Failure: Couldn’t Cast Hugh Jackman As Wolverine

Did Marvel fail in getting Hugh Jackman in the ‘Doctor Strange’ sequel? Here is everything we know about the ‘Multiverse of Madness’!

The finale of ‘Loki’ has finally unlocked the doors to Marvel’s multiverse, bringing the MCU into a new era of narrative. The concept of different universes will be at the forefront in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. Various incarnations of Marvel characters from previous projects could clash with Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Sorcerer Supreme and Elizabeth Olsen‘s Wanda Maximoff. Following the confirmation that the MCU can now use Fox’s Marvel characters such as the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, many expect the ‘Doctor Strange’ sequel to feature legendary characters.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Is Wolverine not part of the multiverse?

Marvel failed in getting Hugh Jackman in ‘Doctor Strange’

Marvel Studios wanted Hugh Jackman in ‘Doctor Strange’?

IS WOLVERINE NOT PART OF THE MULTIVERSE ?

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘ and ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ both might delve into the multiverse. According to reports, the Spider-Man sequel will see the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who will help Tom Holland in defeating enemies from the multiverse. As a result, many people have begun to speculate about which other past Marvel heroes might return via the multiverse. Naturally, most people’s attention will get drawn to Hugh Jackman, who played Wolverine for over a decade.

Video Credits: Jake’s Takes

Actor Hugh Jackman made his film debut as Logan, aka Wolverine, in the ‘X-Men adaption X-Men: First Class’ in 2000. The character became an important addition to the ‘X-Men’ franchise. He went on to appear in both the sequels ‘X2’ and ‘X-Men: The Last Stand’.

Related: Shocking! Hugh Jackman Never Received An Offer To Play Wolverine Again

Jackman’s role was so popular that he went on to feature in three Wolverine solo films, ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’, ‘The Wolverine’, and ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’. The actor’s final appearance as Wolverine was in 2017’s ‘Logan’.

Marvel’s biggest fail: Could not cast Hugh Jackman as Wolverine for ‘Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness’

In the film, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, whose healing abilities are fading, looks after a sick Professor X. He intends to isolate himself from the rest of the world until X-23 (Dafne Keen), a young mutant, enters his life. Unfortunately, the mutant gets pursued by thugs, so Wolverine makes sure to deliver her to safety. He eventually sacrifices himself to save the child. His final moment is in a grave inscribed with an X to honour his legacy and the X-Men.

MARVEL FAILED IN GETTING HUGH JACKMAN IN ‘DOCTOR STRANGE’

In an interview with “Screen Rant”, to promote his forthcoming film ‘Reminiscence’, Jackman got asked if he would reprise his role as Wolverine in the MCU. He mentioned that the character is in his past now.

Video Credits: The Cosmic Wonder

Jackman said: “Let me say one more thing. Because as I said that, there is not a day that goes by where I am not unbelievably grateful for having been part of that MCU Universe.” He went on to say how fantastic it was to be there from the start and witness it all unfold. To witness Kevin Feige progress from an assistant to a producer and a friend to where he is today.

Related: Hugh Jackman Prefers Working Exclusively With Women Artists

Hugh Jackman also stated that he does not want people to believe he is glib when he says he is over with it. Hugh Jackman’s portrayal of Wolverine was one of the highlights of his career.

MARVEL STUDIOS WANTED HUGH JACKMAN IN ‘DOCTOR STRANGE’?

According to Twitter insider @ViewerAnon, Marvel Studios wanted Hugh Jackman to reprise his role as Wolverine for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, but preparations fell through for several reasons. The original concept was to have a fight between Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, with the former eventually killing the latter. Daniel Richtman, a movie insider, tweeted “Yup” in response to this claim. As a result, it implied that this was the initial idea for the ‘Doctor Strange’ sequel.

And since we're talking, last year I hinted that LOGAN might be not be Hugh Jackman's last performance as Wolverine. That's because they wanted him for DOCTOR STRANGE 2 to fight Wanda (and get his ass decimated). Apparently it didn't end up happening. — VampireAnon (@ViewerAnon) August 26, 2021

The only possible reason why Hugh Jackman declined the role was maybe he did not want his Wolverine to die at the hands of the Scarlet Witch. Little do people know that a fight between Wolverine and Scarlet took place in “What If –? (1989) #25”. Maximoff brutally killed Wolverine by converting his molecules into anti-matter. Hence, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse’ of Madness’ might have wanted to feature a similar sequence.

Hugh Jackman previously stated that if Disney had purchased Fox earlier, he would have continued to play Wolverine in the MCU. We’ll have to wait and see who the Scarlet Witch encounters in the highly anticipated film.