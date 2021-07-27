Marvel To Betray Brie Larson And Her Dreams

Is this the end of Captain Marvel’s career in MCU? Is Brie Larson getting replaced?

Things don’t seem to be in favour of Brie Larson as her future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is surely uncertain. No, we are not saying this, but the recent happening at the MCU does indicate the fact that Brie Larson’s Captain America might be bidding us goodbye forever. But why are we saying so? Keep scrolling to find out.

Highlights —

Who is replacing ‘Captain Marvel’?

When is ‘The Marvels’ releasing?

IS THE MCU REPLACING BRIE LARSON’S ‘CAPTAIN MARVEL’ WITH OTHER CHARACTERS?

Well, it is believed that MCU is trying to bring attention to more women superheroes and this is why they have decided to include Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau along with Carol Danvers in the movie ‘The Marvels’. Furthermore, it is also speculated that Marvel has some big plans for Kamala and Monica’s destiny in the MCU.

What? Did Marvel ditch Brie Larson and drop her from ‘The Marvels’?

According to the sources of “Giant freak in Robot”, Brie Larson might not be playing the role of Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel. It was mentioned that Larson will be around for some while, but the MCU is planning on renouncing the character of Captain Marvel to the characters of Kamala and Monica. The tabloid stated that whether or not MCU will give a green signal to this idea will depend on the response of the audience.

However, these are mere speculations so Brie Larson is surely not leaving the Marvel Universe anytime soon.

WHY IS MCU THINKING OF REPLACING BRIE LARSON?

We don’t know exactly why the MCU is thinking of giving up the character of Captain Marvel, but we think that is because of the massive unpopularity of Brie Larson and her character. We know that many fans were not very happy with the first instalment of ‘Captain Marvel’ and many even thought that Brie Larson didn’t really do justice to her role. On the other hand, an online magazine, “Cosmic Book News” also reported that Disney is losing its trust in Captain Marvel and they might even be thinking of ending her character by killing her off.

We surely don’t have any official announcement on the same, but these are only a few reasons that seem valid at this point.

WHEN WILL ‘THE MARVELS’ RELEASE?

A few days back Marvel Cinematic Universe released a promo of ‘The Marvels’ which mentioned the official release date of the movie, which is November 11, 2022.

Do you think that there could be any other reason behind Brie Larson’s replacement?