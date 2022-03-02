Marvel Studios Helping DC Secretly

Thanks to Marvel Studios, DC managed to make the ‘Peacemaker’ finale.

James Gunn did double shifts under two competing superhero comic movie franchises, DC and Marvel Studios. On one hand, he is spearheading HBO Max‘s hit comedy ‘Peacemaker’, starring John Cena as its executive producer, director, and writer and, on the other hand, he is involved in filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ under the Marvel Studios banner.

Gunn is not revealing anything related to ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’. Peacemaker has become a sensation in the past few weeks, particularly because of the out of the box plot and over-the-top comedy reforming the image of the DCEU. The much-anticipated finale was released on Thursday, 15th February, and managed to live up to the expectations.

Before the finale of ‘Peacemaker’, Gunn teased a big surprise for the fans. Also, the filmmaker revealed a surprising Marvel connection.

Gunn said that while filming the finale of ‘Peacemaker’, they were hugely understaffed. In the interview, Gunn revealed that his team talked to ‘Aquaman’s’ star Jason Momoa about reprising his role. He laughed out loud when Peacemaker jokes on Aquaman like, “You fuck with fish all the time“. Gunn feared that Mamoa would be offended, but the actor laughed out loud.

Gunn also confessed that Marvel Studios helped him film the Scarlet Speedster’s scene with Ezra Miller while he was involved with ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’.

The director explained that “Marvel owed DC” because the ‘Peacemaker’ crew helped them in filming the screen test for Chukwudi Iwuji’s role for Vol. 3. This helped him gain Ezra Miller for the Peacemaker.

It seems like everything is sweet between Marvel and DC studios as against what is projected in the media. James Gunn’s revelation indicates good working chemistry between the studio giants.

Peacemaker star Chudwuki Iwuji, who would now star in Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’, is again a sign of a good relationship between them.

All in all, we can take the rumours of the rivalry between Marvel and DC studios with a pinch of salt. This Peacemaker and Guardians of the Galaxy collaboration showcase new-age relationships that reflect healthy collaboration.

Let us know your views on the healthy relationship between Marvel and DC studios in the comments box below.