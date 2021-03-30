Marvel Spiderman-3 Fake Titles Puts Tom Holland In Trouble

Marvel fooled you again – the three fake titles of Tom Holland’s upcoming ‘Spiderman 3’ weren’t a random joke – instead, a reveal none could realize.

MCU’s upcoming Spiderman movie is now officially titled ‘Spider-man: No Way Home’. The announcement was followed by Marvel, and the cast, including Tom Holland, trolling the fans with three ‘Spiderman-3‘ fake titles. However, several theories believe that even though the real title has been revealed, the 3-titles weren’t entirely fake. Furthermore, those three-titles could actually be a legit reveal for the upcoming Spider-man villain.

The – three fake titles – reveals Marvel’s major villain for Tom Holland’s ‘Spiderman 3’

Marvel never does anything without a reason. Whenever you think there’s a loophole, a leak, or a blunder in MCU, turns out it has always been a part of the strategy. The case of the three fake titles for ‘Spider-man: No Way Home’ was something similar as well.

Marvel fooled the fans into believing that the three fake ‘Spider-man: No Way Home’ titles shared by Tom Holland and the team were actually fake.

Before the announcement of the real title for Spiderman, Tom Holland released an official-seeming title on his Instagram – Spider-man: Phone Home. Fans started theorizing about what it could mean. Some liked it and some were enraged about the title.

However, two more similar titles were then released by co-stars Jacob Batalon – Spider-man: Home Wreaker, and Zendaya – Spider-man: Home Slice. Fans were bewildered, they didn’t know what to believe and what not to.

However, it was later revealed that all three titles were fake, and part of a Spiderman troll plotted by Marvel, Tom Holland, and the team.

Later, Marvel officially revealed the original title for MCU’s upcoming Spider-man 3 – ‘Spider-man: No Way Home’. But, the true MCU fans didn’t let the fake title troll pass on so easily. They studied and analyzed them. And guess what?

Some of the theories, refereeing to the colour scheme of the fake titles, claim that Marvel has cryptically teased the return of an old Spiderman villain.

Green Goblin to return in MCU’s ‘Spiderman 3’?

Study the colour scheme of all three fake titles of Spiderman 3, and tell us which Spiderman villain comes to your mind.

Need a little help? Here you go:

You see? The green, purple, and silver colours resemble the classic Spiderman villain Green Goblin.

Green Goblin is one of the major villains of the Spiderman storyline in Marvel comics. Green Goblin has been an alter ego of several characters in the comics i.e. Norman Osborn, Harry Osborn, Bart Hamilton, and Phil Urich.

However, Norman Osborn and Harry Osborn’s version of Green Goblin has previously featured as the antagonists in Sam Raimi’s Spider-man trilogy.

Marvel fans believe that the color scheme of the fake titles might be a tease of the Green Goblin’s return in Tom Holland’s ‘Spiderman-3’.

Multiple villains in ‘Spider-man: No Way Home’

Regardless of the colour scheme claims being accurate or not, Green Goblin might return.

The Norman Osborn and Harry Osborn’s versions of Green Goblin in Sony’s Spiderman trilogy were portrayed by Willem Dafoe and James Franco respectively.

Apparently, two of the major Marvel Spider-man villains are already confirmed to return in MCU’s Spider-man 3. Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) from Sony’s ‘Spider-man 2’ and Electro (Jamie Foxx) from ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ are already up against Spider-man.

Jamie Foxx mistakenly revealed his return as Electro in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ through the now-deleted Instagram Post.

Jamie wrote in that post:

“TELL SPIDEY LET’S RUN IT BACK! … SUPER EXCITED TO BE PART OF THE NEW MARVEL SPIDER-MAN NEW INSTALLMENT … CAN’T WAIT FOR YOU ALL TO CHECK THE NEW ONE. AND I WON’T BE BLUE IN THIS ONE!! BUT A THOUSAND PERCENT BAD*SS!!!”

Several reports previously hinted at the return of Marvel’s Doctor Octopus in Tom Holland’s Spiderman 3.

‘Spider-man: No Way Home’ Wikipedia page has also now added the names of Jamie Foxx and Alfred in the cast list, confirming the return of Peter Parker’s old pals.

This stands as the reason behind the claims of Green Goblin’s return, and why it might actually happen.

There have been reports of MCU bringing Spider-verse to life by bringing Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-man versions to fight alongside Holland.

While these reports have been denied by Marvel, the return of the major villain could very well be because of the plans to bring in 3 Spider-man.

What do you think? Do you also think Marvel actually teased Green Goblin with the fake titles? Do you think Marvel is creating Spider-verse through Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’? Let us know your thoughts below.