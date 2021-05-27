Marvel Brings Back RDJ And Chris Evans For Ryan Reynolds’ Fantasy Scene

Fox being acquired by Disney in a landmark deal finally brings MCU together with Deadpool. Now, rumours say that Deadpool, Iron Man, and Captain America might even share a screen soon in the upcoming release schedule.

‘Deadpool’ was one of the most surprising hits in the comic book genre. Amidst the rise of family-friendly outing trips that MCU promoted, the foul-mouthed mercenary swept in with his unique brand of humour and took over the screen by surprise. Ryan Reynolds has been excellent in the role, and for the first time with Fox’s merger with Disney, he has a chance to set foot into the hallowed halls of MCU. Could he be planning to meet with the icons too?

The ‘Deadpool’ Story

Everyone knows that Ryan Reynolds is Deadpool in his real-life too. His humour and affection have made him an instant hit with fans. So, rumours have been abuzz since Disney acquired Fox that he might be crossing over to the MCU.

Deadpool has settled into a sort of reasonably standard plot by now. With the two movies, he faced up against bigger foes, met up with various mutants, and advanced his storyline of becoming a mercenary with a mouth. However, the story of him doesn’t end here. In the comic, Deadpool is not only a jokester with a quip about every situation, but he is also a prolific fighter.

Deadpool has aided many heroes during his years of working as a mercenary. Principally though, he hangs out with Spider-Man, Wolverine, and The Punisher. With two out of three regular partners already being part of the MCU in one form or the other, the fact that he might play a role in it seems inevitable. But it seems Ryan Reynolds has some specific ideas.

Ryan Reynold’s Demands

According to reports, Ryan Reynolds wants to film scenes with RDJ and Chris Evans. While he is still talking about getting on with the ‘Deadpool’ franchise with the third part coming out soon, Reynolds has started asking for favours from Kevin Feige.

Marvellous Surprise! Marvel plans a scene for Ryan Reynolds, RDJ, and Chris Evans

However, Reynolds might be a way to give the two stalwarts of MCU a light-hearted goodbye in the form of a cameo. Since the events of ‘Endgame’ ended their relationships with MCU rather abruptly, they have not got a calmer send-off.

So, a cameo in which they try to recruit Deadpool into the fold of Avengers and fail might be a humorous ending to their story. However, neither are contractually obliged to come back to the series any time soon.

So, Feige might have to pull a lot of strings for Ryan Reynold’s scenes with RDJ and Evans, and there is no reason to think that he would be inclined to do so. Creating new contracts would mean millions of dollars, something that Disney is not likely to approve in the story.

So, is there no hope? Not really. If anything, Ryan Reynolds is the perfect person to make these demands, given his history of pulling off incredible collaborations. He might not be able to get RDJ and Evans back in a full-time role, but a cameo with both could entirely be possible through his connections.

Where would they fit?

Rumours already indicate that RDJ and Evans are supposed to come back in some later MCU movies. People have theorized that this would be in the form of being clones used to invade the Earth by the Skrulls.

Skrulls, a species of aliens that can shape-shift, might be infiltrating Earth, and they might play a more prominent role in the future of the MCU. If so, then Ryan Reynold’s scenes with RDJ and Evans would fight between Deadpool, Iron Man, and Captain America.

Fans would await any type of collaborations that brings these brilliant characters and actors together but, everything being just a rumour right now indicates that there hasn’t been any real progress.

Ryan Reynolds wants Chris Evans and RDJ to feature in the film that welcomes him to the fold of MCU. However, contract terms and other hurdles might prevent him from doing so unless he decides to go the whole Deadpool way and pull them in himself. Would you want to see the three together? Let us know in the comments section below.