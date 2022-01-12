How Marvel Played Hide And Seek With Scarlett Johansson At The Time Of Casting Her For Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson played the most popular role of her career as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, her casting process had so many ups and downs. She was treated as a deer caught in the headlights before she was officially signed as Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff.

Scarlett Johansson is one of the most well-known faces in Hollywood. One of her most popular roles that she absolutely owns is her role as the superhero Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But as it turns out, there was a huge possibility that Scarlett would have played a very different role in the MCU, the role that hasn’t made it to the superhero universe yet. It was recently revealed in The Story of Marvel Universe: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that Johansson presented Marvel with an option to play either Wasp or Blonde Phantom. The MCU was just starting up and Disney wanted to cast Scarlett one way or another. Marvel caught Scarlett off guard when they presented her with a package. When she opened it, she found the material related to Black Widow. Scarlett was taken so aback by this that she had no other option but to agree to play the character. It is also common knowledge that she had almost lost the role to Emily Blunt.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Scarlett Johansson Black Widow casting

Marvel on Scarlett Johansson Casting as black widow

2010’s ‘Iron Man 2’ was the first MCU film where Scarlett made her debut as Black Widow in the MCU. But it was after 2012’s superhero team-up film ‘The Avengers’ when she reached the pinnacle of success. She was immediately accepted as one of the most loved superheroes in the film, which was a major critical and commercial success. The film brought together superheroes such as Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Hulk, Hawkeye and Black Widow. Even though most cast members had their own solo films by then, Black Widow’s film didn’t come until much later. Despite that, her appearances in other MCU team-up films such as ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ made her an extremely popular superhero in the MCU. Her solo film was released in 2021, which turned out to be a major success.

Related: Robert Downey Jr. Finally Proves That He’s Team Scarlett!

Scarlett Johansson Black Widow casting

How Marvel treated Scarlett Johansson like a deer caught in headlights while offering her the role of Black Widow

What further caught the fans off-guard was that Scarlett wasn’t the first choice to play Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff. Emily Blunt was almost hired to play the superhero, but she dropped out from the role at the last moment due to a scheduling conflict. Scarlett also revealed in an interview with BBC Radio that she had been a big fan of the ‘Iron Man’ movie and wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr. Hence, it was heartbreaking for her to know that she was not getting the role. She was later contacted by Jon Favreau, the ‘Iron Man 2’ director weeks later and was informed that they were going ahead with her.

Related: Scarlett Johansson Rejected Colin Jost Four Times Before Finally Dating Him

Marvel on Scarlett Johansson Casting as black widow

But the way she was approached to play Black Widow was hilarious, but it was not unique when it comes to MCU’s style. It is well known that MCU maintains a staunch level of secrecy when it comes to their casting choices and keeping their plots hidden. ‘Eternals’ actor Lauren Ridloff also had an interesting anecdote to share about her experience of working with the MCU. Apparently, she said that a man in trench coat delivered her the scripts, much like an old-school Hollywood noir film.

Video Credits: Entertainment Tonight

After all the drama surrounding the casting, Scarlett was signed to play Natasha Romanoff. Natasha was Tony Stark’s assistant in the film ‘Iron Man 2’ and thus, Scarlett’s glorious journey as an MCU superhero began. Since then, she hasn’t looked back.

While Scarlett Johansson’s journey with MCU as Natasha Romanoff is currently in a fix owing to the ugly spat between Disney and her, her one-decade long turn as Black Widow will stay with fans for a long time.

Tell us in the comments how surprised you are with MCU’s quirky ways of casting their actors. Also, tell us your take on Black Widow’s journey through the decade.