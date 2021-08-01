Marvel Messes With The Minds Of Its Fans

Marvel’s president Kevin Feige recently sat down with Rotten Tomatoes and had a long discussion about the future of the Marvel universe. In the process, he said a few things that hinted at Marvel films manipulating the fans.

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s seeds were sowed in the mid-to-late 2000s, with the release of ‘Iron Man’. Whether it was the whole superhero thing or the charisma of its leading star Robert Downey Jr., the film was a monumental success. And thus began the most successful cinematic universe the world has ever seen. But was that success well-earned? Or is there a bigger game at play behind Marvel’s success? Well, Kevin Feige, the head honcho of the MCU, did spill some beans accidentally and hinted that Marvel does manipulate its fans. Kevin was giving an interview to Rotten Tomatoes regarding the Marvel Phase 4 recently, where he talked about the upcoming Marvel films and TV shows.

During the interview, he mentioned how a clip from ‘Avengers: Endgame’ got viral from the theatre where the fans were cheering their lungs out. Kevin said how it took a new meaning for him, on a personal level. But wasn’t it the intention behind bringing all the superheroes together? And most of them were back from the dead. While the film was entertaining enough, it did manipulate fans’ emotions in a way that the fans couldn’t stop themselves from feeling all goosebumpy and emotional.

But with that, we must also admit that while Marvel does this emotional manipulation thing with almost every film of theirs, the films are thoroughly entertaining and we shouldn’t complain. The superhero films aren’t rooted in reality. What happens in the neighbourhood at the DC cinematic universe is another story though. Marvel films have a distinct character of their own and thus, the fans are much more invested in them due to the static coherent theme running through all their films.

Kevin Feige reveals that Marvel does manipulate its fans

AS PER KEVIN FEIGE, MARVEL DOES MANIPULATE FANS

But isn’t that something most mainstream films do? No. Most ‘good films’ are honest in their intentions and they don’t rely on ‘pleasing-the-fans’ moments to gather cheers and box office success. Again, we shall say that Marvel films should not be equated with cinematic achievements. They are made only for one purpose, to entertain the audience. And this is something they are very good at doing, even if it means manipulating the fans. The thing is, if you are a Marvel fan, then chances are your main take-away from a film is entertainment. And that’s not a bad thing. But we do expect that somehow Marvel will take a little more realistic approach to their stories and use the ‘iconic moments’ sparingly to let them have a maximum impact on the fans’ psyche.

One more crucial piece of information that Kevin discussed in the interview was Loki’s bisexual status being revealed. While the fans are divided about Loki’s sexuality, Kevin thinks that representation is necessary to all sections of society and the LGBTQ community forms a major part of it. He refers to the Marvel comics where a lot of characters have sexual diversity. We agree that the marginalized LGBTQ community needs more representation in the popular mediums of mass entertainment. But it doesn’t change the fact that making such a big change just for the sake of representation and earning some brownie points isn’t justified. It should be organic.

THE MARVEL UNIVERSE PHASE 4

He further discussed phase 4 of the Marvel universe, with films such as ‘Eternals‘ and television series such as ‘WandaVision‘ and ‘She-Hulk‘. He seemed pretty exuberant about it as the Marvel universe is going through some major transitions. While we are excited to see how the Marvel universe shapes up without its two main pillars of strength- Captain America and Iron Man, we are also going to miss them.

Hopefully, Kevin and other Marvel ‘executives will go light on emotional manipulation and tell us some real stories this time around.

