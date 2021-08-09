Why did Salma Hayek tear up while filming her upcoming Marvel movie ‘Eternals’? Let’s find out that and more about her experience portraying the role of Ajak.

In 2018, President Kevin Feige of Marvel Studios announced that the studio was working on a film based on the 1976 comic book by Jack Kirby. Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao will write and direct the movie. ‘Eternals’ will follow an ancient team of superheroes called Celestials. Together they have been living and secretly shaping the course of human history on Earth for thousands of years. ‘Eternals‘ will mark the debut of actor Salma Hayek into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She will play the role of Ajak, who will lead the ‘Eternals’. Hayek’s character is originally male in the comics.

Why did Salma Hayek cry on the 'Eternals' set?

Hayek moved by the 'Eternals' experience

Salma Hayek on filming the Marvel movie

WHY DID SALMA HAYEK CRY ON THE 'ETERNALS' SET?

In a recent interview with USA Today, Salma Hayek teared up while filming her upcoming Marvel movie. The actress shared that her character Ajak meant a lot to many people across the globe. She got emotional thinking how much it meant so much to so many people. To imagine that a Mexican woman in her fifties played the role of a superhero made her emotional. She added,

“I felt a lot of pride to have my superhero outfit on. It meant something”.

Marvel made this ‘Eternals’ star cry after casting her

Initially, the actress was nervous about the project because she agreed to play the character without reading the script. To maintain secrecy, the MCU does not let actors read the scripts. “It was really stressful. It is like marrying a guy you’ve never met”, said Hayek.

HAYEK MOVED BY THE 'ETERNALS' EXPERIENCE

While speaking with Variety, Hayek shared that playing the character of Ajak in ‘Eternals’ was an experience she would never forget. She felt the experience was empowering and moving for her. She further talked about how it is not because I’m putting on an outfit, but we get the right to be superheroes today”, she said.

Video Credits: Variety

Hayek felt it was not because she was putting on an outfit, but as a Mexican-American was getting the right to be a superhero. She also shared how she is right now fifty-four years old. So, it was not just something for her, but for all the different stereotypes, which was really moving. Hayek further added, she is very short and had experienced bullying her entire life. But suddenly, it did not matter, as she’s a Marvel Universe hero.

SALMA HAYEK ON FILMING THE MARVEL MOVIE

Ajak first appeared in ‘The Eternals’ comic book as a masculine character who was the Eternal’s spiritual leader. He can manipulate the cosmic power and communicate with the Celestials. After Dr Daniel Damian turned him into a monster, Ajak murdered innocent children. The character also appeared in the comic book crossover Secret Invasion.

Hayek recently spoke about her character Ajak who is somewhat the leader and the only one that can talk to the Celestials. Initially, she felt afraid of the outfit. Since she is claustrophobic, Hayek felt scared of feeling like she could not move.

Video Credits: Variety

She also shared that ‘Eternals’ has an entirely different DNA from the other Marvel movies. It is shot differently than all the other ones. They filmed in real locations, and they found some crazy extraterrestrial-looking places. She was not allowed to talk more about the movie but mentioned the cinematography is incredible.

The movie also stars Angelina Jolie as Thena, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Barry Keoghan as Druig, and Don Lee as Gilgamesh. It is the twenty-sixth movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the third film of Phase Four.

Tell us if you are excited to watch Hayek’s ‘Eternals’ this year in the comment section below!