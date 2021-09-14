Marvel Kicks Out Brie Larson From Captain Marvel 2

Despite all the trying, Brie’s connection with the MCU executives seems to be worsening. New rumours claim that the actress is no longer at the head of ‘The Marvels’ and would instead have to share screen space with two other heroes.

Larson has been a magnet for controversy ever since she was cast in ‘Captain Marvel’. Though she helped pick out the director for ‘The Marvels’, new rumours claim she’s being edged out of the top spot in her sequel.

Why Brie Larson?

What happens in ‘The Marvels’?

What does this mean for the universe?

WHY BRIE LARSON?

If one saw the negative press that ‘Captain Marvel’ got during its release, one would wonder why Brie was there at all. Not only were movie sites mobbed by trolls, but structural changes also had to be made to keep the movie afloat on critique sites.

If she was just another actress they had brought in, “Brie Larson ditched by Marvel” would have been the headline. But Larson is not just another actress. She is an academy winner with an impressive resume. She has made her name by pulling out brilliant acting performances even out of unremarkable movies.

She has been a pop star with hits on the Billboard List. She has also played roles in ‘Scott Pilgrim v/s the World’ and ‘Kong: Skull Island’. As someone who moved across genres quickly (her films have included heavy drama, comedy, and action), she makes the perfect choice for playing Carol Danvers. Also, she has the same attitude, and she played a long stint of her life where she did not get significant roles. Before she landed on a series of roles that would go on and define her career, she battled depression and rose to meet the challenge.

Marvel ditched Brie Larson again, dropped from ‘The Marvels’

She did the same with ‘Captain Marvel’, bringing in over a billion dollars for the movie even when the trolls went pretty hard against it. There is a reason why she was immediately turned into an enigma, and over the years, her fans have reclaimed the internet for her.

Resistance still exists, and some of it seems to be spilling over to the upcoming feature ‘The Marvels’.

‘THE MARVELS’

The second iteration of Carol’s adventure has already begun filming. The cast will see Monica Rambeau returning after her turn at ‘WandaVision’. The cast will also have Ms. Marvel Imani Vellani. With two new heroes sharing screen space with Brie, ‘The Marvels’ seems less and less like a Captain Marvel feature and rather a team-up.

It’s rare for the MCU to give up a team-up in the second movie. While Black Widow started hanging around Stark after ‘Iron Man 2’, the film was still chiefly his. All three Thor movies have included cameos from other characters but have been focused on him.

However, with two new heroes coming into the fore in the second Captain Marvel movie, Brie Larson might have been sidelined to get all the stories into line. For MCU proper, what matters more is to get the story forward. So, sidelining Captain Marvel might be a pragmatic choice rather than a practical one. But the choice of the sequel as the space for introducing new heroes is odd.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR THE MCU?

The recent developments do indicate the shocker that Brie Larson is dropped from the MCU as a lead. She is not being kept in the same league of heroes like Thor, Captain America, or Iron Man. With that, she might not even be accorded the same privilege that the other Avengers have had through the years.

Though there’s no decision on whether Brie Larson has been ditched by Marvel, she seems to have been abandoned a little by the universe. This raises some questions. Is Larson essentially playing the role of a launching pad for different heroes in MCU Phase 4? Unlike Doctor Strange and Thor, who would be getting single movies with established characters, Brie has been staddled with other people.

It might also mean something more exciting. ‘The Marvels’ might become its intergalactic team. Carol Danvers in the comics has always been a feminist. And an all-female team led by her makes sense. Right now, whether Brie Larson is ditched by Marvel or just promoted as the head of a new team is anyone’s guess.

As someone who has netted more than a billion dollars for the MCU, Brie being sidelined makes no sense. However, she would be sharing her starhood with two co-actors in the upcoming ‘Marvels’. Is Brie phased out? Or is she starting a new role as the matriarch of a new superhero team?