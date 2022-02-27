Marvel Has Held Ryan Reynolds As Deadpool, Hostage For Life

Ryan Reynolds posts throwback images to commemorate the sixth anniversary of ‘Deadpool’s’ theatrical premiere.

‘Deadpool’, like ‘Wolverine’ and Hugh Jackman, has proven to be a role that Reynolds was born to portray. ‘Deadpool 2’ was more than justified in 2018 after his faithful and irreverent debut as the character grossed over $784 million at the international box office. With a combined gross of $1.5 billion, the two films are among the highest-grossing R-rated blockbusters of all time, paving the way for comic book pictures like ‘Logan’ from 2017 and ‘Joker’ from 2019. Now, as fans wait impatiently for ‘Deadpool 3’, Reynolds reflects on the film that transformed not only the game but also his career.

A ‘Deadpool 3’ on the way

Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to ‘Deadpool’s’ sixth anniversary

To celebrate the sixth anniversary of ‘Deadpool’s’ theatrical premiere, Reynolds posted a throwback image from the sets and captioned: “Six years today. Iron anniversary”. Reynolds is shown undergoing a costume fitting and displaying his elaborate facial prosthetics in preparation for his role as the deformed Wade Wilson.

Along with Reynolds, director Tim Miller, screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, president of Maximum Effort George Dewey, and Reynolds’ co-stars T.J. Miller (Weasel) and Brianna Hildebrand are included in the photographs (Negasonic Teenage Warhead). Reynolds also added images from the film, including Colossus (Stefan Kapii), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and Vanessa (Vanessa Hudgens) (Morena Baccarin).

‘Deadpool’ was released on February 12, 2016, to favourable reviews and great ticket sales, and it went on to become the year’s ninth highest-grossing film. ‘Deadpool 2’, with David Leitch as director and new cast members such Josh Brolin (Cable), Julian Dennison (Russell Collins), and Zazie Beetz (Domino), was released two years later. ‘Deadpool 2’ was a commercial and critical success, just like its predecessor.

Before Fox was acquired by The Walt Disney Company, a third ‘Deadpool’ film and an X-Force film starring the character were in the works. Both Disney CEO Bob Iger and Marvel Studios chairman Kevin Feige have confirmed that a third ‘Deadpool’ feature is in the works, which will integrate ‘Deadpool’ into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, like the previous two instalments, will be rated R.

The screenplay will be written by Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, the co-creators of the animated series ‘The Great North’. Reynolds gave a cryptic update on ‘Deadpool 3’s’ production in November 2021, claiming he and his team were “plugging away. I can’t really comment right now. Hopefully soon, though”.

How excited are you to see 'Deadpool 3' on screens? Let us know in the comments down below.