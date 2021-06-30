Marvel Forcing Ryan Reynolds To Do The Deadpool Animated Show

Disney just bought 20th Century Fox Studios and is already hinting at a ‘Deadpool’ animated show in the works!

The first ‘Deadpool’ released back in 2016 under 20th Century Fox. Ryan Reynolds’ R-rated movie character quickly became a fan favourite. His witty one-liners gave him the title of the Merc with a Mouth. Since then, Marvel fans want to see him become a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rumours suggest that Wade Wilson might get featured on an animated ‘Deadpool’ series.

HIGHLIGHTS —

20th Television animation launch hints at ‘Deadpool’ animated series

Deadpool Ryan Reynolds rumoured to be part of the animated Marvel show?

Why was Donald Glover’s ‘Deadpool’ series shelved?

20th Television animation launch hints at ‘Deadpool’ animated series

Video Credits: HN Entertainment

20th Television recently launched a new division unit that will be devoted to adult animation. The studio confirmed that animation executive Marci Proietto would be leading it. She will serve as the executive vice president of the new unit, 20th Television Animation. Popular shows like ‘Koala Man and Solar Opposites’, ‘The Prince’, ‘Central Park’, ‘The Great North’, ‘The Simpsons’, ‘Family Guy’, ‘Bob’s Burgers’, ‘Bless the Harts’, ‘Duncanville’, and ‘American Dad’ would not be produced by 20th Television anymore. The new Marci Proietto supervised unit will take over. Apart from that, plans to work on other adult series for various platforms were also suggested during the announcement.

Related: Ryan Reynolds To Be The Face Of Green Lantern Once Again

Deadpool Ryan Reynolds rumoured to be part of the animated Marvel show?

As per Bubbleblabber, one of the animated series in the works is an R-rated version of ‘Deadpool’ on Hulu. It further mentioned that Ryan Reynolds, who has played ‘Deadpool’ on the big screen, is rumoured to be part of the animated Marvel show. But it seems highly unlikely since his character has not been introduced in MCU yet. The site did not confirm the news. Hence, for now, it is only a rumour. It only mentioned that the adult animated series is currently in the exploring phase.

Video Credits: Everything Always

Another thing to keep in mind is that ‘Deadpool 3’ is confirmed to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During the launch of Marvel’s first Disney plus series, ‘WandaVision‘, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Collider that an R-rated ‘Deadpool 3’ would be part of MCU. Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux together are working on the script alongside star Ryan Reynolds overseeing it. However, the filming would begin sometime in 2022 and release at the end of 2023.

Marvel Pressurizes Ryan Reynolds To Do The ‘Deadpool’ Animated Show

The creator of ‘Deadpool’, Rob Liefeld, was also asked by a fan on Twitter about the rumour. He responded with a yes. It could mean that Liefeld knows about it or could be involved in a discussion. Since ‘Deadpool’ already has a sequel in development, it is unnecessary to have an adult animated series. It is also slightly strange to have a Deadpool animated series launch on a different streaming platform. All of Marvel Studios’ series related to the MCU will focus on Disney plus. For now, we can only wait for a confirmation on the series.

Related: Marvel Brings Back RDJ And Chris Evans For Ryan Reynolds’ Fantasy Scene

Why was Donald Glover’s ‘Deadpool’ series shelved?

It is not the first time a ‘Deadpool’ animated series was said to be in the works. An R-rated animated ‘Deadpool’ series was getting developed in 2018. Donald and Stephen Glover were going to executive produce and serve as showrunners on the series. FX had ordered a total of ten episodes. But later, FX announced that the animated series got shelved due to creative differences.

Video Credits: Collider Extras

In an interview with Variety, FX President John Landgraf revealed that it was not FX’s decision to cancel the ‘Deadpool’ animated series. It was entirely Marvel’s choice. “They did not want to do the show that Donald and Stephen Glover wrote. We would have shown what Donald and Stephen wrote, but it was not our decision. When Marvel decided not to do that show, we parted company with them, as did Donald and Stephen. Now it is totally up to Marvel whether they hire someone else to do a different show.”

FX is known to encourage showrunners to follow their creative instincts. However, they do follow a few budget specifications. In the past, showrunners such as Donald Glover of ‘Atlanta’, Pamela Adlon of ‘Better Things’ and Louis C.K. of ‘Louie’ have all spoken about receiving enough creative freedom from the cable network.

While it is great to see a ‘Deadpool’ animated series, we will have to wait and see how things work out. Tell us if you would like to see Ryan Reynolds Deadpool in an animated series in the comment section!