Marvel Ditched Brie Larson Again, Dropped From The MCU

On May 3rd, the Marvel YouTube channel uploaded a video celebrating their past movies and teasing their upcoming slate of films for the long-anticipated Phase 4 of the MCU. This slate included titles of long-awaited movies like ‘Doctor Strange 2: Multiverse of Madness’, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’, and many more.

One of the many titles revealed that the sequel to ‘Captain Marvel’ is no longer ‘Captain Marvel 2’ and has now been renamed ‘The Marvels’. This concept of a team named “The Marvels” has never been established in the comics and there is virtually no precedent for it. Due to the unusual nature of this shift from the comic book history of Captain Marvel, it can be speculated that Marvel is ditching Brie Larson.

Highlights —

Brie Larson to be ditched by the MCU

Who are ‘The Marvels’?

Will ‘The Marvels’ team up?

Brie Larson to be ditched by the MCU

Brie Larson is an Oscar-winning actress and plays one of the strongest characters in the MCU, but she has been known to be very controversial. Many of these controversies come from a certain group of fans who have deemed her “unlikeable”, most of the Internet has also covered Brie Larson’s problematic methods of being a public figure and rubbing people the wrong way.

Video Credits: ComicBookCast2

Considering how Brie Larson generates dislike throughout the Internet and also that ‘Captain Marvel’ was not one of the very well-received movies in the MCU, it starts to become clear why Marvel might ditch Brie Larson, or drop her from ‘The Marvels’.

At the very least, removing Captain Marvel from the title of her sequel indicates a very uncertain future for her and the size of the role that Brie Larson might play in the future of the MCU. Maybe Captain Marvel retires at the end of the movie, or makes a heroic sacrifice? Considering that her name is no longer in the title, these scenarios seem quite probable.

Another reason why dropping Captain Marvel from the title of her sequel is strange and somewhat disrespectful, is that it has never happened in the MCU before. The Iron Man trilogy introduced the concept of other people making their suits as Tony Stark did, but Marvel didn’t change the title of those movies to “The Irons“.

Marvel Betray Brie Larson once again

When Wasp was introduced in the second Ant-Man movie, Ant-Man still retained his name in the title and the movie wasn’t called “The Ant People”. While referring to future MCU projects, it was confirmed that Jane Foster will return for ‘Thor 4’ as Lady Thor, but that movie isn’t called “The Thors”, Thor still retains his name in the title as the only version of the character. Similarly, ‘Doctor Strange 2’ is going to feature the Scarlett Witch and many other wizard characters, but that movie isn’t called “The Sorcerors”.

Hence, dropping Brie Larson as the only titular character from ‘The Marvels’ might be a warning shot from Marvel, and is probably the reason for a lot of speculation that says Marvel is ditching Brie Larson.

Related: Marvel Studios Is Finally Stepping Up! Captain Marvel Becomes First Superhero To Be Openly Gay

Speaking of ‘The Marvels’, who are they?

To anyone familiar with the comics, and up to date with MCU content, it is already known that Monica Rambeau now has energy-based powers (similar to Captain Marvel’s).

https://www.instagram.com/p/COQkgPZjY2J/

In the comics, Monica takes on the title of Captain Marvel for some time and otherwise calls herself Spectrum. She is one of The Marvels along with Carol Danvers. The third Marvel is none other than Kamala Khan AKA Miss Marvel from the comics. Miss Marvel is supposed to get her Disney+ streaming series that will provide the origin story for the popular comic book character.

Something fascinating about Miss Marvel is that some reporters online claim that Marvel has changed her power-set. In the comics Miss Marvel can manipulate her physiology, this means she can become giant (like how Ant-Man learnt to do), or sometimes she can extend her arms to swing across large distances. She is most commonly known to increase the size of her fists to throw powerful punches.

However, the Disney+ show is reportedly not going to give the MCU’s Miss Marvel any of these powers. The MCU’s Kamala Khan will have the ability to create purple energy-based constructs (which sounds very similar to what Green Lantern can do, except in purple).

Video Credits:

The logo for ‘The Marvels’ features Monica Rambeau‘s icon from the comics, along with Miss Marvel’s “S” from her costume, proving that they, along with Carol Danvers, will make up this trio. It also makes sense to have them team up since all their powers are now energy-based.

Will they team up?

Could Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau’s Spectrum, and Kamala Khan’s Miss Marvel team up to form a Charlie’s Angels type of team in the MCU? This has never been done in the comics but certainly appears to be what the movie is trying to achieve.

While there are no confirmed developments between Marvel’s relationship with Brie Larson, it is quite a bold move to take away her character’s name out of her sequel and assign it to a group. There is a small chance that Brie Larson might be ditched by Marvel, but her performance in the upcoming movies might improve and she could continue in the movies for the foreseeable future.

Do you think Brie Larson should carry on as ‘Captain Marvel’? Let us know what you think about her performance in and as ‘Captain Marvel’. Drop your comments in the box below.