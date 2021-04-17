Finally! Marvel Has Answered Brie Larson’s Solemn Wish For Avengers 5

Looks like our very own Brie would be leading the Avengers team this time!

After what can be called a blockbuster success of ‘Avengers: End Game’, it has been no less than a challenge for MCU to gear up for the next ‘Avengers’ film. In fact, there were many speculations around how Marvel might be planning to top the record of ‘Endgame’. Where many said that the Marvel universe is in a hunt for younger Avengers, others predicted that the next ‘Avengers’ movie might be based on the concept of ‘Dark Avengers’. Well, before we get all worked up with our guesses, we need to know for sure if ‘Avengers 5’ is really happening.

Highlights —

Is ‘Avengers 5’ happening?

Will ‘Brie Larson’ be the leader in ‘Avengers 5’?

How is MCU planning out phase 4?

What do we know about ‘Avengers 5’?

Yes!! Time to dial up your excitement as ‘Avengers 5’ is officially happening. In an interview with “IGN”, Kevin Feige announced that ‘Avengers 5’ will eventually happen. “I would have to think so. I would have to say yes, at some point.”

Captain Marvel to lead in ‘Avengers 5’

On asking whether ‘Avengers 5’ will be a part of Phase 4, Kevin said, “We had a movie this year called ‘Avengers: Endgame’, and it is very much an ending, as you saw, to so many of those characters. So Phase 4 is about beginnings, and Phase 4 is about learning new things about characters you already think you know, like Black Widow; meeting incredible new characters like The Eternals and Shang-Chi”.

Video Credits: ComicVerse

Well, even if ‘Avengers 5 ’will not release in Phase 4, as long as Kevin is hopeful about it, we all are pretty satisfied. Aren’t we?

Is Brie Larson the main Avengers in the fifth instalment?

Till now, we haven’t heard any news about ‘Avengers 5’ from the MCU, except for the fact that it will not release in phase 4. However, a secret source has told, “We Got This Covered”, that the Marvel universe is thinking about giving the lead to Brie. It was mentioned that MCU will be paying Brie the same pay as her male counterparts. Along with this, their source also revealed that Captain Marvel will be heading the entire Avengers team. Keeping in mind the unpopularity of Brie aka Captain Marvel, we can’t say if this move will work in MCU’s favour.

What is MCU’s plan for phase 4?

Video Credits: Comicbook.com

Due to the pandemic, there has been a slight delay in the production of a few movies under MCU. Where, initially Phase 4 was, to begin with, the release of ‘Black Widow’, followed by ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, the plan now seems a little disrupted. The release of ‘Black Widow’ has been moved to July 2021, which does change the schedule of the release of other films. “Deadline”, even explained the timeline of the new releases, “Black Widow‘s shift kicks Marvel’s Eternals from Feb. 12, 2021, to Nov. 5, 2021; and moves Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings from May 7, 2021, to July 9, 2021 (a post-Independence Day release date that Disney had already reserved for an untitled feature). Trickling up into Eternals Feb. 12, 2021 spot is 20th Century Studios’ The King’s Man which jumps up from its Feb. 26, 2021 release date”.

Do you like the idea of seeing Captain Marvel in the lead? You can let us know your views in the comments below.