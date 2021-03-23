Proud Marvel And DC Superheroes Are Not Cut Out For The Rick And Morty Challenge

Rick Sanchez is a god in his own little fictional multiverse called ‘Rick and Morty’. Let’s see if anyone from ‘DC’ or ‘Marvel Universe’ can win against Rick Sanchez.

‘Rick and Morty’ vs ‘The Avengers’

DC or Marvel Universe vs Rick

When ‘Adventure Time’ voice actor Justin Roiland and ‘Community’ writer Dan Harmon teamed up, they created one of the most incisively irreverent animated science-fiction comedies in a generation. ‘Rick and Morty’ began as a parody of Robert Zemeckis’ iconic 1985 sci-fi comedy ‘Back to the Future’ for the monthly Los Angeles-based short film festival Channel 101, which Harmon and Ron Schrab also co-founded. The series was picked up by Cartoon Network and premiered in December 2013 as part of their [adult swim] programming block, quickly gaining a cult following as it evolved into what has been described as “a never-ending fart joke wrapped around a studied look into nihilism”.

Can anyone from the DC or Marvel Universe defeat Rick Sanchez

The series, which has so far aired 36 episodes in its first three-and-a-half seasons, has also produced an ongoing comic series of 57 issues deep, the five-issue “Pocket Like You Stole It” miniseries. But as of January 22, 2020, ‘Rick and Morty’ became part of a much larger comic book universe, appearing in the pages of Gerry Duggan’s latest instalment of his Marauders series that is set in the continuity of the Marvel Universe.

‘Rick and Morty’ vs ‘The Avengers’

When it comes to ‘Rick and Morty’ vs ‘The Avengers’, our pick is ‘Rick and Morty’ and here is why. Rick Sanchez’s inventions can put Tony Stark to shame, not just because of the sheer absurdity of some of them, but also because of their ingenuity. He has a portal gun that lets him jump to different galaxies in the blink of an eye, as well as alternate dimensions, alternate timelines, and alternate versions of Earth. He could also use his intellect to build a working, planet-busting, neutrino bomb, which he’s constantly built while he’s blackout wasted. But Rick could also set the timer at the perfect countdown that would give him enough time to escape their reality, but be short enough to keep ‘The Avengers’ from being able to disable it in time.

That’s impressive for a heavily drunk, mad scientist, but even still, Rick Sanchez could even out-engineer Tony, who might be able to disarm one of the enemies if he found one, even though he’s not drunk. Rick Sanchez has done this before with most of the Vindicators superhero team, which is similar to ‘The Avengers’ team. His most valuable resource in this fight is his nihilistic, doesn’t-give-a-shit, nothing-to-lose attitude. ‘The Avengers’ earth is just one of the infinite versions of Rick’s earth. He wouldn’t give a shit about it, to be honest, and if he really wanted ‘The Avengers’ dead or disabled, there would be very little that would keep him from going all-out and defeating them. And chances are that he could make it totally wasted too so that ‘The Avengers’ would also be completely humiliated.

DC or Marvel Universe vs Rick

Rick Sanchez could fight a Zeus but couldn’t defeat him. As a result, we have his “base power” as a minor deity. Because most of what Rick does is improvised, it’s difficult to say how much stronger he is with preparation time. But we are sure that if he had more time, he could have devised a god-killing device.

Both the DC and Marvel Universe have beings with universe/multiverse-level powers capable of killing Zeus on the spur of the moment. We have the Endless, Lucifer, Gabriel, and Spectre in DC, all of whom have the ability to bend reality on a whim. Marvel has reality warpers, the living tribunal, and the anti-monitor, among other things. It’s hard to imagine that Rick Sanchez could build any device that could defeat a being that could change the laws of physics at a whim.

So what’s your take. Who will win according to you? Let us know in the comments below.