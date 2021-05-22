Margot Robbie Is After Kaley Cuoco’s Life: Here’s Why

With tensions frayed in the DCEU, there seems to be a recent feud brewing between two ace actresses. Margot Robbie and Kaley Cuoco might not be seeing eye-to-eye because of their shared role in the universe as Harley Quinn. Does Kaley consider Margot’s Harley Quinn a threat?

It’s not a good time in Hollywood to be Kaley Cuoco’s enemy. Just off her Golden Globe-nominated role in ‘The Flight Attendant’, the actress seems all set to touch new heights as the year rolls forward. However, she has her eyes set on a higher price, the role of Harley Quinn. And she might be feuding with Margot Robbie over it.

Cuoco ended up becoming a household name by acting in the long-running sitcom ‘The Big Bang Theory’. However, that was not all. She set her eyes for a higher price with her role in the dark comedy ‘The Flight Attendant’. The series has raked in high praise from the critics, with Kaley’s performance lauded on every platform.

Silently though, she has been earning street cred using another role. As a voice actor for Harley Quinn in the animated series with the same name, she brings a certain level of playfulness to Harley. However, Kaley is not satisfied with having that one role in the DCEU.

With the universe expanding and having one of the most extensive reboots with ‘Suicide Squad 2’, DCEU is set to hit it big soon, and Kaley might be eyeing a more lucrative role on the big screen.

With her acting chops proven and a successful dark comedy under her belt, it makes sense that Cuoco would swing for the role of Harley Quinn on the big screen.

However, the throne is already occupied by none other than the enigmatic Margot Robbie.

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn

Margot has an unlikely success story in the DCEU. When most of the power is being handed over to different players, she is steadfast in her role as Harley Quinn. It might be because from the forefront, her role has gained a fanbase that is unparalleled among most of the other DCEU heroes.

Meet the new enemy of Kaley Cuoco – Margot Robbie

Margot’s character was central to the narrative arcs of two films, ‘The Birds of Prey’ and ‘Suicide Squad’. While neither film did very well in the box office, it was apparent from the get-go that Margot was there to stay. As the spurned lover of Joker and a bombshell melee fighter in the DCEU, Harley brings in the comedy chops that can liven up any movie.

Add to this the charm of Margot Robbie and her sexy way of portraying herself, and you get the idea that Harley Quinn has found her rightful home. Her role has involved blowing up things, romancing people, and becoming an outright feminist icon through her dedication to revenge and violence.

She has walked a tightrope of becoming a deranged psychopath while also being sympathetic to the audience, a needle very hard to thread. So, it was no surprise when WB executives gave Margot creative control over her projects, allowing her to come off as a producer.

This success makes her Kaley Cuoco’s enemy because Kaley hasn’t seen similar deals working for her.

The feud

Kaley Cuoco vs. Margot Robbie was an inevitable battle. Both are big actresses working on large projects within the DC universe. Both also play the same role, that of Harley Quinn.

So, when it came out that neither had wanted to join the other on the comic con stage, no one was surprised. Kaley has been colder in these terms.

When asked about the brewing feud, she came out and said that she didn’t know Margot Robbie, shading her cinematic counterpart. While both deny the rivalry, the fact that their projects are similar and that they still don’t see eye-to-eye over the various decision has raised the eyebrows of longtime fans who think that there might be blood in the water when it comes to these two.

Kaley Cuoco’s enemy Margot Robbie takes on the same role as her but on a much bigger stage. Cuoco, who has seen a recent string of successes, might be jealous of the success of Robbie’s interpretation of Harley Quinn. However, it seems that the repeated deals Robbie gets from WB have drawn most of her ire. Though Kaley has repeatedly refused to speak on the issue, she also denies knowing Margot Robbie, throwing shade on her in the process.