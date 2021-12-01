Why Is Margot Robbie Hiding Her Pregnancy From The World?

Australian actress Margot Robbie was spotted covering herself with large coats. While this would be a harmless attire choice for any other person, with Robbie hiding her shape, it has led to claims that the actress might be pregnant. But what is the truth? Keep reading to find out!

Margot Robbie is one of the most sensational actresses in Hollywood and commands over many hearts with her beauty and acting skills. While the actress has made it big in Hollywood, she is still keeping it low in her family life by solo surfing with her husband Tom Ackerley. However, as per recent reports, the actress may be pregnant with her first child. But is Margot Robbie really pregnant? Let’s find out!

HIGHLIGHTS —

Margot Robbie’s journey into motherhood

Margot Robbie’s perfect love life

BABY BUMP OR NOT?

A few weeks ago, Margot Robbie stepped out with husband Tom Ackerley to spend time in London’s Notting Hill and paid a visit to several baby boutiques. The 31-year-old actress bought baby clothes and was also spotted admiring an adorable white onesie inside a store. The plethora of bags the couple hoarded also included a cute cream-coloured teddy bear.

Since the couple has not made any official announcement of an upcoming baby, all this shopping seemed quite strange. What made matters more suspicious was that Robbie was dressed in a shapeless white coat, mom jeans and black shoes. The coat has been raising doubts about whether Margot Robbie is pregnant with her first child and was hiding her baby bump with the shaggy coat.

Related: Margot Robbie Felt Humiliated During A 17-Hour Long Intimate Scene With Leo In Wolf Of The Wall Street

Margot Robbie’s journey into motherhood

Robbie’s pregnancy may be very much possible as the actress has also wrapped up her project with Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle, a period drama film titled ‘Babylon’ which she is co-leading alongside Brad Pitt. The actress has appeared with Pitt formerly in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ as the iconic Sharon Tate.

After being directed by Martin Scorsese in her breakthrough film ‘Wolf of the Wall Street‘, Robbie acted under the genius of Quentin Tarantino in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’. Without a doubt, Margot Robbie has become one of the most coveted A-listers in Hollywood, adding one feather in her cap after the other. It does not seem like she intends on stopping here as the rumours of her pregnancy may after all just be rumours.

Related: Margot Robbie Hated The Real-Life Character She Played In Wolf Of The Wall Street

PERFECT PARTNERS

While Margot Robbie may not be currently pregnant, it is inevitable that the passion between her and her husband Tom Ackerley will bring forth life to this world soon. During their recent shopping spree in Notting Hill, the couple could not keep their hands off each other. While browsing through products, the duo took a break to share a cosy kiss and exchange brief moments of affection in public.

Video Credits: CelF

Robbie and Ackerley have been married since 2017 but it does not seem that the passion between the two has worn off even a bit. In fact, it seems to be intensifying over time. Besides being tied in a dreamy personal life, the couple also jointly runs a production house called LuckyChap Entertainment. In fact, it was films that brought the two together as Robbie met Ackerley on a film set in which she was acting and in which Ackerley was an assistant director.

Although it may sound far-fetched, Robbie not only approached Ackerley first but was also nervous to do the same. The actress claims that Ackerley “crept” upon her and changed her approach to relationships which earlier made her “want to vomit”. The love between the two proves that there is a right person for everyone out there and also, that Ackerley is indeed a lucky chap. It is okay if the couple is not pregnant currently as they have a lot of time on their plate.

Do you believe Margot Robbie is really pregnant? Also, which upcoming Margot Robbie film are you most excited about? Comment below!