After Snyder Cut, Man Of Steel 2 To Comeback Due To Fans Pressure

2013’s ‘Man of Steel’ failed to leave a big mark at the box office or a critical scale. Years after the film’s release, the fans are still demanding the sequel to the film that initiated the DC cinematic universe.

When Zack Snyder directed ‘Man of Steel‘ in 2013, he cast Henry Cavill as Superman/Clark Kent. Initially, the fans got divided. Zack trusted his instincts, and when the film came out, fans welcomed Henry Cavill with open arms. However, the same cannot be said of the film as a whole. It was a moderate commercial and critical success. It prompted Warner Bros. to reconsider its strategy for expanding the DCEU, which the film set in motion. Fans are still clamouring for a sequel to the film more than a decade later. Will they be successful?

The hashtags #HenryCavillSuperman and #RestoreTheSnyderverse continue to trend on Twitter every few weeks. Following the success of the Zack Snyder cut of the 2017 DC film ‘Justice League,’ the campaign has been expanded.

With the release of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League,’ fans had reason to hope that their demands would get heard. Despite the fact that no new DCEU project starring Superman in a full-fledged role has gotten announced, this is understandable. There have also been no reports of Henry Cavill leaving the DCEU.

Henry Cavill's Superman is set to return to the DCEU in an upcoming DC movie, though it's not Man of Steel 2. So, which film will he be in – Black Adam, Shazam 2, or something else? https://t.co/Fyj8jGjdXo pic.twitter.com/M8lZImSCcO — Screen Rant (@screenrant) May 28, 2020

If we have to understand the possibility of a ‘Man of Steel’ sequel, we need to comprehend the context clearly. The film did have a sequel, titled ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice’, which got released in 2013. Although it hailed as more of a Batman film than a Superman film, it still continued the story of Clark Kent after his battle with General Zod impacted Bruce Wayne in a bad way.

The film met the same fate as ‘Man of Steel’. While director Zack Snyder hailed it for his eyes for details and his technical finesses, the film failed to ‘entertain’ the audience. Apparently, the audience didn’t want a dark DC film that puts their favourite superheroes in the chaos of the real world. Hence, DC because cautious.

As the movies didn’t mint as much money as they had hoped, WB execs took a big risk. The third film in the trilogy ‘Justice League’ was taken away from Snyder and was given to Joss Whedon. Whedon directed the first ‘Avengers’ and was known for his light-hearted, colourful colour tones. Needless to say, the fans didn’t like that either and the film became the worst performing DC film in history.

However, the fans did not stop there. They demanded that the film show Zack Snyder’s original vision for the film. Zack had already left DC, but the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign was in full swing. WB eventually announced the film, and ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ was released to rave reviews in 2021.

That was the end of it for the fans. Everyone wished for the return of Zack Snyder’s DC universe. Things will be difficult for WB now that Zack has been collaborating with Netflix on the development of a few films and series. However, as the ‘Man of Steel’ 2 fan campaign continues, they may be forced to make a decision soon. Zack was unavailable for comment.

What do you think about the WB’s approach to working with Zack Snyder again? Let us know in the comments. Also, who is your favourite on-screen Superman of all time?

