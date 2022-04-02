TRENDING TODAY

After Snyder Cut, Man Of Steel 2 Coming Back Due To Fans Pressure

‘Man of Steel’ 2
DKODING Studio
Manoj Ashodia

A Delhi based filmmaker/writer perpetually trying to strike a balance between writing to survive and surviving to write. Atheist and a staunch believer in the power of storytelling as an instrumental driving force of nature.

Previous Article
Benedict Cumberbatch Working Desperately To Become Marvel's Next Iron Man
No Newer Articles