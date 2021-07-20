Mads Mikkelsen Does Not Want To Be Johnny Depp Part 2

Mads Mikkelsen has no plans to mirror Johnny Depp as Grindelwald in the upcoming ‘Fantastic Beasts’ movie.

Since the shooting of ‘Fantastic Beasts‘ part 3 started, the cast members and the production team has been constantly making rounds on the internet. And, mind you, most of these are not for good reasons. Especially since there were conflicts between Johnny Depp and Warner Bros Co., the movie has been nothing short of a bad omen. Finally, Mads Mikkelsen broke his silence over his apparent rifts with Johnny Depp and has ended the rumours for good.

JOHNNY DEPP REPLACED BY MADS MIKKELSON AS GRINDELWALD

‘The Fantastic Beasts’ franchise started getting into trouble when its latest movie, ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ ended up not making an impact on the box office collection. Warner Bros. was definitely bothered by this and decided to replace Johnny Depp as Grindelwald. This caused a lot of rifts and issues between the two parties.

Depp’s fans also showed their distaste. The person replacing Depp is none other than Mads Mikkelsen. The leading actor of the recently oscar-nominated movie, ‘Another Round’, Mads stated that the production team was in a hurry and so he had not a lot of time on his hands but immediately moved forward with the project.

Mads Mikkelsen does not want to be Johnny Depp

MADS WANTED TO SPEAK TO DEPP BEFORE TAKING HIS ROLE IN ‘FANTASTIC BEASTS’

Apparently, Depp was removed from the franchise after he lost his libel suit against The Sun, which had made allegations that Depp assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard. In an interview with The Sunday Times, Mads revealed that he wished he could have spoken to Depp, before replacing him.

“I mean, obviously, they were going to do the film, and obviously he was not involved anymore” Says Mads.

“But I didn’t have a dog in that fight. And I don’t know what happened [in his private life], and I don’t know if it was fair, him losing the job, but I just knew that the show was going on, and I would’ve loved to have talked to him about it if I had the chance, but I just don’t know him in that sense. But they called me and they were obviously in a hurry, and I loved the script and so said yes. And I know it was controversial for many people, but that’s just the way it plays out once in a while”, he had said.

“COPYING JOHNNY DEPP WILL BE CREATIVE SUICIDE”, SAYS MADS

Mads has been known for his versatility and the nuances he brings to his character. Remember the villain from Dr Strange or the lover of Jonas’s mother in the series ‘Dark’? So when the reporter asked him whether he would copy Depp while pursuing the same role, Mads refuted and told him that it will be equivalent to creative suicide. He wants to make this role his own instead.

“I didn’t want to copy what Johnny had done. I think he’s a masterful actor, so copying him would’ve been creative suicide”, he shared.

“I had to figure out something that was definitely my own, and yet also act as a bridge to what he had done. My take is different, and the look is a little different, but we’ll have to wait for the film’s release [next year] to find out.”

Whether or not Mads will do justice to the role is for the audience to figure out when the movie releases next year. Till then you can tell us in the comment section below whether you want Depp back in the role!