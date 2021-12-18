Madonna Wants To Kill Herself For A Role With Keanu Reeves

Madonna could have been in ‘The Matrix’! The actress recently confessed that she hates that she missed out on her chance to star beside Keanu Reeves.

As ‘The Matrix’ finally gets a sequel in theatres, people are fawning over the sci-fi series. The original series is a testament to what a cultural phenomenon can be. The film’s story has been told time and time again, with parts of it becoming common in everyday movies. However, the influential movie might have missed out on making more bank. Madonna turned down a role in ‘Matrix’ when called for it. But, who was Madonna during that time?

The time is the early 90s. The hysteria around the heavy metal mania of the 80s is dying, and the story of a different type is taking centre stage. Madonna appeared on “American Bandstand” in 1984, where she proclaimed, “I want to rule the world”. She had just burst into the scene with two blockbuster albums, ‘Madonna’ and ‘Like a Virgin’.

From early days, Madonna courted controversy; acting sexy in a wedding dress and bringing forth a new brand of feminist politics.

Madonna wants to kill herself because of a role with Keanu Reeves

The 1990s were many things. It was a decade that brought grunge and nu-metal into being. It was when the disastrous musical festival “Woodstock ‘99” changed the face of music. There were divas everywhere, and suddenly, the film industry was seeing more and more experimental films. But then there was Madonna, the maverick who had been making a mark as a singer with a string of successes.

She continued to reinvent herself through the decade, pioneering the conical bra that would become the cultural lexicon of the decade—bringing about a hysteria around yoga in the mainstream because of her practice and being unapologetically sexual at every moment. She was the most important cultural property of the 90s, a decade where everyone seemed to be eating out of the culture pie, and she wasn’t stopping.

The movie business

Not many pop stars today dare to do movies. Modern pop stars mostly appear in documentaries or stage setups of their concerts. However, Madonna was built of something else. From early on, she was already in movies, working in various films.

In 1985, she appeared in ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’. She was introduced as she lay taking polaroids of herself, lying on the carpet of a hotel floor. She has often been panned for her almost mechanic acting in movies, but she continues to star in them. Whether this is a whipping horse she hasn’t yet figured out how to get rid of is kind of a mystery.

She is so bad that there was a public movie about how the most excellent pop star was also the most terrible actress. But then it is Madonna who is acting, and just her name is enough to bring people to the seats.

This is true for ‘Evita’, in many ways her magnum opus. The story of an Argentinian idol portrayed by an American one was a musical. A musical of such breathtaking difficulty that Andrew Lloyd Weber was touted as a ‘Woman-hater” because of the amount of performance needed for each stage show. Divas originated the role on Broadway, and Madonna originated on screen.

Sure, Madonna’s “Don’t cry for me Argentina” is not one of the best iterations of the song to ever be screened. It barely breaks the top 10. But, she did win a Golden Globe for her acting, mostly because she was playing herself. A famous pop star was suddenly pushed to the brink of politics and had her life changed because of it.

‘The Matrix’?

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Madonna said she rejected several roles in her long career. She turned down the role of Catwoman in ‘Batman Returns’ and also a role in ‘The Matrix’.

She said, “I regret that I turned down Catwoman. That was pretty fierce … I also turned down the role in The Matrix – can you believe that? I wanted to kill myself”. Madonna could have been in ‘The Matrix’ and, given her fame, in the 90s, she could have probably been Trinity. But, just like Salma Hayek, who was also rejected for a similar role in the film, it was not meant to be.

The movie became an instant classic, Madonna became Madonna, and the rest, as they say, is history. Maybe she could hold out for a role in the future movies in the series as she pens her own life story for a biopic. Let us know your thoughts on Madonna’s rejection of a role in ‘The Matrix’.